Jets Practice Report: Breshad Perriman Has Exploded Out of the Starting Blocks

Breshad Perriman might be just five practices into his Jets tenure, but he is playing as if he and Sam Darnold have been teammates for years. Only a couple of days after Perriman hauled in a 50-plus yard scoring toss from Darnold, he got free on a slant and then outraced cornerback Arthur Maulet for a 70-yard TD.
"He's super explosive, a very explosive athlete who gets in and out of cuts," Darnold said of Perriman. "Big dude as well. He's everything you want in a receiver and we're just looking forward to having him this year."
Perriman, a first-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, needed more polish when he initially entered the NFL. He always had the rare speed along with good strength and ideal length, but he needed time to develop and become a better route runner and a sure-handed pass catcher. He opened eyes late last season for the Buccaneers, tying for the NFL high with 14 catches of 20+yards in Weeks 13-17 and becoming one of only seven players in the league to have streaks of three or more 100-yard receiving games in 2019.
"This is his fourth offense since he's been in the NFL and I think that's been extremely helpful for him to where he can translate things very quickly and he's able to play with all his speed," Coach Adam Gase said of Perriman. "You can tell [that] he's not indecisive with what he's doing. He plays fast and then when he does make any kind of small mistake, he is making that adjustment after film and then applying onto the field."
With Jamison Crowder entrenched in the slot, the 6-2, 215-pound Perriman will be counted on to play a significant role as the Jets transition their look on the outside. Having lined up for three teams, Perriman has averaged 16.4 yards a catch. In addition to his athletic gifts, Perriman has impressed his quarterback with his professionalism.
"He's been great so far," Darnold said. " He just does all the little things right, which is all you ask for. He comes in and does everything he needs to do — gets his lift in, he's very good in meetings and he knows what he's doing on the field too, which obviously is the most important part. He's been really good so far and we're just looking for him to have a big year for us and contribute in a big way."
The Jets received more good news with Chris Hogan's appearance on the practice field. Hogan, 32, who has 202 career receptions for 2,677 yards with 18 TDs, passed his physical Tuesday and got a few reps in team drills on Wednesday.
"I don't think it's going to take him very long," Gase said. "I feel like half the offense he already knows because there is some terminology crossover with some of the offenses that he has been in. You're talking about a guy who's been in quite a few offenses. Yesterday when he came in, things were clicking for him pretty quick. He's a quick study. It's amazing when you see a guy come in and he's got the formations down and he's been here an hour and he's just rolling through the stuff. He's a smart player."
See the Best Photos from the Fifth Practice at Training Camp
Advertising
Jetcetera
Players who did not practice on Wednesday: WR Braxton Berrios (personal), ILB James Burgess (lower back), OL Cameron Clark (shoulder), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), CB Brian Poole (dehydration), and WR Vyncint Smith (core), and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad). … The praise continues to roll in for rookie T Mekhi Becton. Sam Darnold told reporters that he believes "Big Bect" is going to be a "really special player." "He's been seeing everything, which is good, and he's been adapting really fast," said the third-year passer. "He's a very quick learner, he's very good with the playbook and understanding schemes. He's picking it up super-duper fast, which I'm very happy about, and I know our whole O-Line is really happy about, our whole team is. Just really excited how high the ceiling can be for this kid."… The defense registered a few takeaways at practice including an interception from Quincy Wilson. The veteran corner read a Lawrence Cager out route and neatly stepped in front of a James Morgan pass for a pick. The rookie passer, a FIU product, did have an impressive rope to TE Ross Travis for a red-zone score. … Former Ravens ILB Patrick Onwuasor hauled in a deflected David Fales toss and was off to the races. … OLB Jordan Jenkins exhibited excellent backside pursuit on a Le'Veon Bell run, helping wrap up the leading back near the line of scrimmage. But Bell's backfield mate — Frank Gore — lowered his head and wouldn't be denied on a powerful 10-yard score. … Darnold had a pair of red-zone TDs to Jeff Smith, and tight ends Chris Herndon and Trevon Wesco made nice grabs over the middle on back-to-back plays. "Chris is making plays," Darnold said. "He's making plays all over the field and it's good to have him back."