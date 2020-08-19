Jets Practice Report: Breshad Perriman Has Exploded Out of the Starting Blocks

Jetcetera

Players who did not practice on Wednesday: WR Braxton Berrios (personal), ILB James Burgess (lower back), OL Cameron Clark (shoulder), CB Pierre Desir (hamstring), WR Denzel Mims (hamstring), CB Brian Poole (dehydration), and WR Vyncint Smith (core), and DL Jabari Zuniga (quad). … The praise continues to roll in for rookie T Mekhi Becton. Sam Darnold told reporters that he believes "Big Bect" is going to be a "really special player." "He's been seeing everything, which is good, and he's been adapting really fast," said the third-year passer. "He's a very quick learner, he's very good with the playbook and understanding schemes. He's picking it up super-duper fast, which I'm very happy about, and I know our whole O-Line is really happy about, our whole team is. Just really excited how high the ceiling can be for this kid."… The defense registered a few takeaways at practice including an interception from Quincy Wilson. The veteran corner read a Lawrence Cager out route and neatly stepped in front of a James Morgan pass for a pick. The rookie passer, a FIU product, did have an impressive rope to TE Ross Travis for a red-zone score. … Former Ravens ILB Patrick Onwuasor hauled in a deflected David Fales toss and was off to the races. … OLB Jordan Jenkins exhibited excellent backside pursuit on a Le'Veon Bell run, helping wrap up the leading back near the line of scrimmage. But Bell's backfield mate — Frank Gore — lowered his head and wouldn't be denied on a powerful 10-yard score. … Darnold had a pair of red-zone TDs to Jeff Smith, and tight ends Chris Herndon and Trevon Wesco made nice grabs over the middle on back-to-back plays. "Chris is making plays," Darnold said. "He's making plays all over the field and it's good to have him back."