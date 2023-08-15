Jets Practice Report | Breece Hall Returns Ahead of Joint Practice with Buccaneers

A day before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive at the Atlantic Health Training Center for Wednesday's joint practice, the Jets second-year RB Breece Hall was activated from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. Tuesday's practice, however, was highlighted by offensive miscues and stout goal-line defense.

Speaking about Hall, head coach Robert Saleh said: "We are going to take our time with him as I have said from the beginning. If you ask him, he is ready to go now and he is champing atthe bit wanting to get in there with his teammates."

Hall participated in individual drills but ultimately took it easy. Saleh expects there to be a ramp-up period, but remains optimistic that Hall will be ready for the Week 1 against Buffalo.

"To have him back out there in pads, man he looks fricken good," Saleh said. "Just his size, kind of like Jermaine Johnson in the way they have morphed their bodies. He looks explosive. He looks powerful. So, we will work him in and ease him in, but right now it is just acclimation."

As for the offense without Hall, the Jets began the first scrimmage period with three drops on the first 11 plays. In a scrimmage session toward the middle of practice, DL Quinnen Williams created pressure up the middle and forced QB Aaron Rodgers to release a deep pass down the sideline that was intercepted by S Jordan Whitehead with a leaping grab. Rodgers grabbed his left calf but stayed in for the final three plays of the session.

In the situational period to end the practice, working from down on the goal line, the defense forced the first-team offense into consecutive incompletions before a pass interference call. On first down, nickel CB Michael Carter II broke up a quick out to WR Garrett Wilson. Two plays later, Rodgers tossed a fade to Wilson and CB Bryce Hall came up with the pass breakup, but drew a flag.