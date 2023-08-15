Training Camp Practice Report

Jets Practice Report | Breece Hall Returns Ahead of Joint Practice with Buccaneers

WR Irvin Charles Finds the End Zone Twice; Defense Tightens on the Goal Line

Aug 15, 2023 at 06:30 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

A day before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrive at the Atlantic Health Training Center for Wednesday's joint practice, the Jets second-year RB Breece Hall was activated from the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. Tuesday's practice, however, was highlighted by offensive miscues and stout goal-line defense.

Speaking about Hall, head coach Robert Saleh said: "We are going to take our time with him as I have said from the beginning. If you ask him, he is ready to go now and he is champing atthe bit wanting to get in there with his teammates."

Hall participated in individual drills but ultimately took it easy. Saleh expects there to be a ramp-up period, but remains optimistic that Hall will be ready for the Week 1 against Buffalo.

"To have him back out there in pads, man he looks fricken good," Saleh said. "Just his size, kind of like Jermaine Johnson in the way they have morphed their bodies. He looks explosive. He looks powerful. So, we will work him in and ease him in, but right now it is just acclimation."

As for the offense without Hall, the Jets began the first scrimmage period with three drops on the first 11 plays. In a scrimmage session toward the middle of practice, DL Quinnen Williams created pressure up the middle and forced QB Aaron Rodgers to release a deep pass down the sideline that was intercepted by S Jordan Whitehead with a leaping grab. Rodgers grabbed his left calf but stayed in for the final three plays of the session.

In the situational period to end the practice, working from down on the goal line, the defense forced the first-team offense into consecutive incompletions before a pass interference call. On first down, nickel CB Michael Carter II broke up a quick out to WR Garrett Wilson. Two plays later, Rodgers tossed a fade to Wilson and CB Bryce Hall came up with the pass breakup, but drew a flag.

With neither side in agreement about the penalty, all the coaches ended the practice doing pushups.

C Joe Tippman Progressing Quickly
Center Joe Tippmann, the Jets' second-round selection (No. 43) in April's NFL Draft, took reps with Rodgers and the first team during Tuesday's team periods. The Wisconsin product impressed in the Hall of Fame game against Cleveland and in Saturday's preseason game against Carolina. Saleh wanted to get the rookie reps with against tougher competition.

Saleh expects the first team to rotate between Tippman and C Connor McGovern.

"Tippman has been doing a really good job," Saleh said. "He has elite strain, and he has been showing up really well in games. … There are things he needs to work on, but it is just a matter of learning the best techniques for football that we are trying to teach him and how to do it against bigger and better people."

Jetcetera
Carl Lawson (back) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle) did not practice. Vera-Tucker took a rest day from an ankle injury he has had throughout camp. … Sauce Gardner returned after missing consecutive practices in Carolina with a quad injury. … Max Mitchell left practice holding his lower back after being hit while blocking on a screen play. … Greg Senat and Mekhi Becton each took reps before Mitchell returned later in practice.

Zach Wilson and Irvin Charles connected for a pair of touchdowns. First, Wilson found Charles on consecutive plays: a tight window throw down the sideline down to the 6-yard-line and then a fade to the right corner for a touchdown. Later, in a red-zone period, Wilson hit Charles a crossing route that went for a long score. … In addition, Wilson threaded a pass to Zonovan Knight between Zaire Barnes and Adrian Amos down the seam for a first down. … Aaron Rodgers threw a quick pass across the middle just past Tony Adams to Garrett Wilson for a fingertip grab and a first down. … Greg Zuerlein connected on 5-of-6 field-goal attempts from 31, 33 twice, 45, 50 and missed from 39.

