Jets Practice Report | Another Step in the Process Awaits Green & White in Green Bay

It's getaway day for the Jets. Following a light workout on Tuesday at One Jets Drive, Robert Saleh's club will board the buses, head to the airport and begin their trek to Titletown. The Jets and the Packers will practice Wednesday and Thursday before concluding the week with a Saturday afternoon contest at Lambeau Field.

Saleh told reporters: "I think we can get a lot out of it. It's an opportunity to go and compete against a championship roster. Obviously a new set of plays and scheme both offensively and defensively and even special teams. You get to lean on a different body for a couple of days. I value these things greatly because if you go in there with the right intent to compete and not look at it like it's free-for-all where you're trying to do extra, I think they're just valuable."

The strong relationship between Saleh and Packers HC Matt LaFleur will help both sides achieve their goals this week. Saleh and LaFleur were graduate assistants at Central Michigan in 2004 and the Jets boss was the best man in LaFleur's wedding.

"I think it helps," Saleh said of the bond. "We've had a lot of discussion to make sure we're both getting the work that we need. There has been a lot of collaborating to make sure not only are we getting the looks offensively, but they're getting the looks offensively that they need and vice versa. There is not as much guard up in regards to communication and protecting if you will, just a good collaboration to make sure we're both getting the work in that we need to get the most out of these practices."

After playing a couple of series against the Giants last Saturday, Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson will face a Packers defense that has a new coordinator in Joe Barry. The Pack has Pro Bowlers at multiple levels in CB Jaire Alexander, LB Za'Darius Smith and DT Kenny Clark. Wilson was solid against the Giants, but he needs to see more and he's about to get just that.