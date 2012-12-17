Jets Postseason Picture is Clear

While the majority of NFL teams duked it out on the gridiron Sunday, the Jets had a travel day. The Green & White will attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive tonight in Nashville with a win over the Titans at LP Field.

This is a must-win since the only way the Jets can get a playoff berth is by winning out and finishing 9-7. Even if they do that, they need help.

Scenario 1

NYJ Win Out: @ TEN (4-9), vs. SD (5-9), @ BUF (5-9)

IND Loses Out: @ KC (2-12), vs. HOU (12-2)

Outlook: The Colts have a golden opportunity to punch their ticket this weekend against a woeful Chiefs team that was just shutout by the Raiders. Even if KC pulls off the stunner, the Texans may have nothing to play for in Week 17. If Houston knocks off Minnesota this weekend (no gimme the way Adrian Peterson is running the rock), they will be the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Scenario 2

NYJ Win Out: @ TEN (4-9), vs. SD (5-9), @ BUF (5-9)

CIN: W @ PIT (7-7), L vs. BAL (9-5)

Outlook: Huge game at Heinz Field in Week 16. The Bengals have lost six straight to the Steelers, but Pittsburgh looks like a vulnerable club. If the 'Nati wins on the road, they will come back to the Jungle to face a struggling Ravens team that has already clinched a playoff berth.

Scenario 3

NYJ Win Out: @ TEN (4-9), vs. SD (5-9), @ BUF (5-9)

PIT: W vs. CIN (8-6), L vs. CLV (5-9)

Outlook: December is usually time the Steelers get hot, but the Men of Steel are on a two-game slide after losing to the Cowboys 27-24 in OT. Yet they still control their own destiny with two home games. If the Steelers can cage the Bengals, they can secure a berth with a victory over an improved Browns team.

JETS TO HONOR THE VICTIMS

The Jets will wear decals tonight to honor the 26 victims — including 20 schoolchildren — whose lives were tragically taken Friday in Newtown, Conn. The circular decals will display the initials S.H.E.S for Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Sports isn't life or death and I can't recall a weekend like the one we just endured, but perhaps the Jets can give you some sort of distraction for a few hours tonight. The President spoke for the nation Sunday when he said the following at a memorial service.

"Here in Newtown, I come to offer the love and prayers of a nation. I am very mindful that mere words cannot match the depths of your sorrow, nor can they heal your wounded hearts. I can only hope it helps for you to know that you're not alone in your grief; that our world too has been torn apart; that all across this land of ours, we have wept with you, we've pulled our children tight. And you must know that whatever measure of comfort we can provide, we will provide; whatever portion of sadness that we can share with you to ease this heavy load, we will gladly bear it. Newtown - you are not alone."**