AFC Playoff Picture and Jets Games to Watch in Week 14

After not being able to complete another fourth-quarter comeback, in Minnesota, the Jets lost ground in the AFC East, but not in the conference standings. Entering Sunday's rematch with the Bills, the Jets remain the AFC's seventh seed and are one-game clear of both the Patriots (6-6) and the Chargers (6-6).

"Buffalo is super-talented," HC Robert Saleh said. "They got superman at quarterback, they got hell of a defense, they do as good a job as anybody with situational football and all that stuff, and they're clearly a Super Bowl contender and they're coming off 10 days of rest, at home. So, this is an ultimate challenge for us to go out there and just stay focused, take it one play at a time. We have beat them in the past. It is what it is, but it's going to be a big-time battle for us for sure."

In Week 9, the Jets upset the Bills, 20-17, at MetLife Stadium. They racked up 5 sacks of Josh Allen and intercepted him twice ,while the offense amassed 174 yards on the ground. Much has changed since as QB Mike White will make his third consecutive start and rookie RB Zonovan Bam Knight has been lightning out of the backfield. On the injury front, the Bills will be minus star DE Von Miller ,but will have the services of S Jordan Poyer, CB Tre'Davious White and LB Matt Millano (all of whom missed the loss to the Jets). T George Fant and WR Corey Davis have returned to the lineup for the Green & White.

Buffalo has ripped off three straight wins while the Jets, under White, have produced back-to-back games with 450 yards for the fifth time in franchise history.

"I just got a lot of faith and just the growth that we'll take from that [Vikings] game as such a young football team and we'll continue to keep fighting," Saleh said. "We've got five of these left. We've got five true championships/playoff opportunities left with five really good football teams, starting with Buffalo. So, there are going to be a lot of chances to grow and hopefully in the right direction."

Jets fans can root their team on while keeping a glance at the NFL scoreboard. Here are games that could have an impact on the Green & White:

Miami (8-4) at L.A. Chargers (6-6): This is a Sunday night game, so rooting allegiances may be determined on what happens with the outcome of the Jets-Bills game. If the Jets win, then a Chargers W would help them in the AFC East race (although the Chargers would remain a game behind the Jets in conference standings). But if the Bills win and create a three-game gap in the division, then a 'Fins victory could ultimately prove more helpful for New York's AFC prospects. The 'Fins are in the middle of a brutal three-game road stretch that began with a loss in San Francisco and will end in Buffalo on Saturday night in Week 15.

New England (6-6) at Arizona (4-8): After getting outclassed by the Bills at home, the Pats will need to regain their form on Monday night in Arizona. They have the sweep over the Jets, so this one is clear: Jets fans want to see the Cardinals fly high as the Pats embark on a two-game trip out West. They'll challenge the Raiders in Vegas on Dec. 18.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at L.A. Rams (3-9): The Raiders have won three in a row and a playoff charge is highly unlikely, but they can get closer to the radar with a fourth consecutive win against a defending champion that won't defend its title in the postseason.

Baltimore (8-4) at Pittsburgh (5-7): Either the Ravens or the Bengals will capture the AFC North, but the Edgar Allen Poes have the tiebreaker after 13 weeks. This is an intense rivalry, and the Ravens will have to play well to avoid a fifth loss.