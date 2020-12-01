Jets Players Take the Field With My Cause, My Cleats Campaign

New York Jets players will have the chance to showcase causes that are important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign. Participating players will take the field during Week 13, wearing customized cleats that highlight their causes and organizations.

The My Cause, My Cleats initiative is an opportunity for players across the NFL to wear customized cleats during Week 13 to raise awareness for the charities and foundations that they are passionate about. In addition to wearing them on Sunday, many of the cleats will be auctioned off on NFL Auction to raise money for their respective causes.

SAP, a partner of the Jets, covered the cost of the participating players cleat design and customization for this year's My Cause, My Cleats Campaign. For players that chose their own customizer, they donated to those players causes of Choice. SAP chose to be this year's presenting partner of the Jets My Cause, My Cleats campaign because they felt the players causes of choice aligned with the causes they value as an organization, like healthcare, social justice and military appreciation. To further support players chosen causes, fans can vote for their favorite cleats on the Jets' Instagram and SAP will donate $5k to the top fan favorite cleats, $3k for the 2nd place winner and $1k to the 3rd place.