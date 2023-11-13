Mirrors? Players-Only Meeting? Jets Ponder Ways to Figure 'What We Need to Do to Get Better'

Back on offense, RB Breece Hall thought Gardner's mirror theory had merit.

"At the end of the day, we have to look at ourselves," Hall said. "I critique myself harder than anybody, so I feel like I can always do better. I caught a screen today and probably could've made some guys miss and gotten some more yards, little stuff like that. You've got to look at the man in the mirror first. You can point fingers, but once you do that, then we've got to come together as as whole and figure out what we need to do to get better."

One tactic that Hall thought had merit was a players-only meeting before their two tough AFC games, at Buffalo and home for Miami on Black Friday, come around.

"I'm probably the youngest layer, almost, on the team. It's been kind of difficult for me to be that vocal leader just because I've always been a guy that falls in place and does my job," he said. "But the older guys, that I do consider leaders, guys like C.J. [Mosley], [C.J.] Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Zach [Wilson], Connor McGovern, even though he's not here, even Mekhi [Becton], seeing how hard he's worked and he takes pride in what he does. Those guys do well for us and they lead us very well. I trust in those guys to step up and talk to us. And I'm going to step up as well, and continue to grow into that position of being a leader."

"I think from a leadership standpoint, we do need to get together and talk and figure it out," Conklin said. "I mean, I don't have an answer for you on how to do that, right? We won three in a row, then we dropped two. The offense, we haven't upheld our end of the bargain, really. It hurts. Our defense is playing so well, we've got so much love for each other. At the end of the day, we can't keep letting everybody down.