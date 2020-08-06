Jets Place WR Josh Doctson on Reserve/Opt-Out List

The Jets have placed wide receiver Josh Doctson on their Reserve/Opt-Out list.
The 6'2", 205-pound Doctson signed with the Green & White in February. Originally a first-round selection by Washington (No. 22 overall), Doctson appeared in 33 games (26 starts) with Washington and recorded 81 receptions for 1,100 yards (13.6 yards/catch) and 8 touchdowns.
Doctson was a final cut last September and signed as a free agent with Minnesota after clearing waivers two days later. He was with the Vikings through late November but played in only one game with no catches.
Doctson joins ILB C.J. Mosley and OL Leo Koloamatangi on the team's Reserve/Opt-Out list.