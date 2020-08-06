Jets Place WR Josh Doctson on Reserve/Opt-Out List

The Jets have placed wide receiver Josh Doctson on their Reserve/Opt-Out list.

The 6'2", 205-pound Doctson signed with the Green & White in February. Originally a first-round selection by Washington (No. 22 overall), Doctson appeared in 33 games (26 starts) with Washington and recorded 81 receptions for 1,100 yards (13.6 yards/catch) and 8 touchdowns.

Doctson was a final cut last September and signed as a free agent with Minnesota after clearing waivers two days later. He was with the Vikings through late November but played in only one game with no catches.