Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 04:25 PM

Jets Place WR Josh Doctson on Reserve/Opt-Out List

Wide Out Joins C.J. Mosley and Leo Koloamatangi on Team's Reserve/Opt-Out List

E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ4_0247-doctson-thumb

The Jets have placed wide receiver Josh Doctson on their Reserve/Opt-Out list.

The 6'2", 205-pound Doctson signed with the Green & White in February. Originally a first-round selection by Washington (No. 22 overall), Doctson appeared in 33 games (26 starts) with Washington and recorded 81 receptions for 1,100 yards (13.6 yards/catch) and 8 touchdowns.

Doctson was a final cut last September and signed as a free agent with Minnesota after clearing waivers two days later. He was with the Vikings through late November but played in only one game with no catches.

Doctson joins ILB C.J. Mosley and OL Leo Koloamatangi on the team's Reserve/Opt-Out list.

Related Content

Adam Gase: Our Goal Is Always Going to Be Playing in January
news

Adam Gase: Our Goal Is Always Going to Be Playing in January

Jets HC Is Excited to See QB Sam Darnold's Improvements on the Field
Jets LB Avery Williamson Always Accentuates the Positive
news

Jets LB Avery Williamson Always Accentuates the Positive

After Missing 2019 with ACL Injury, He's 'Feeling Really Good' as He Nears a Full Return to Action
New York Jets offensive guard Kerry Jenkins (71) is sen in action during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins Nov. 18, 2001, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
news

Where Are They Now: Kerry Jenkins

Catch Up with the Undrafted Jets Legend from Troy State
Jets HC Adam Gase: Le'Veon Bell Is 'Extremely Motivated'
news

Jets HC Adam Gase: Le'Veon Bell Is 'Extremely Motivated'

Mekhi Becton Set for Valuable Reps, Gregg Williams Again Prepared Without C.J. Mosley 
NFL.com's Adam Schein: I Can't Wait to See Mekhi Becton Play
news

NFL.com's Adam Schein: I Can't Wait to See Mekhi Becton Play

Jets GM Joe Douglas Selected Louisville T No. 11 Overall in NFL Draft
Jets Release WR Quincy Enunwa
news

Jets Release WR Quincy Enunwa

Team Also Places ILB C.J. Mosley on Reserve/Opt Out List, Waives Trenton Cannon, Ben Braden & Wyatt Ray
Jets DL Steve McLendon: Our Mindset Doesn't Change 
news

Jets DL Steve McLendon: Our Mindset Doesn't Change 

Eleventh-Year Pro Trained with Henry Anderson, Chris Herndon and Jordan Jenkins in Offseason
Jets Release Veteran Guard Brian Winters 
news

Jets Release Veteran Guard Brian Winters 

Veteran OL Was the Longest-Tenured Player on Roster
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Bradley McDougald (30) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Bradley McDougald: Trade a Blessing, New Start an Opportunity 

New Jets Safety: "I'm Coming Here to Be the Best Me. I Can't Be Jamal (Adams)"
What Will the Jets Defense Look Like without Jamal Adams?
news

What Will the Jets Defense Look Like without Jamal Adams?

Joe Douglas Acquired S Bradley McDougald, 3 Draft Picks from Seahawks in Exchange for Adams
Sam Darnold, Jets Tackle COVID Challenges as Camps Slowly Get Rolling
news

Sam Darnold, Jets Tackle COVID Challenges as Camps Slowly Get Rolling

Quarterback: 'We've Just Got to Trust the Fact That Everyone's Staying Safe'

Advertising