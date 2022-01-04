Jets Place T George Fant, DE Bryce Huff on Injured Reserve

The Jets have placed OL George Fant and DE Bryce Huff on injured reserve. The team also placed TE Dan Brown on practice squad injured and released LB LaRoy Reynolds from the P-squad.

Fant (6-5, 322) sustained a knee injury in Week 17 against the Buccaneers. He started Week 1 at right tackle, where he started in 2020, for the Jets before switching to left after Mekhi Becton exited with a knee injury. In his second year with the team, Fant took 887 snaps on offense, the fourth most on the team. He began his career with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky where he played basketball. After four seasons with Seattle, he signed with the Jets and has taken 1,716 snaps in 29 games.

Huff (6-3, 255) sustained an ankle injury against the Buccaneers. He played in 9 games this season (7 starts) and had 14 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 sacks and 8 QB hits. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis in 2020 and had 2 sacks in 14 games as a rookie.

Brown (6-5, 247) hurt his hip against the Bucs and had 2 catches for 29 yards, his first receptions of the season. He's taken 38 snaps on offense and 232 on special teams. Brown began the season with the Jets, was traded to the Chiefs and then re-signed with the Green & White after Kansas City released him. He first signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015.