Jets Place S Sharrod Neasman on IR, Elevate Two For Sunday's Game vs. Panthers

S Adrian Colbert & LB Del'Shawn Phillips Elevated from Practice Squad

Sep 11, 2021 at 04:07 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets placed S Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve and promoted LB Del'Shawn Phillips and S Adrian Colbert to the active roster.

Neasman signed with the Jets in June after spending the past three seasons with the Falcons. He first signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic and played two seasons with the Falcons before an offseason stint with the Saints in '18. He's played in 57 games (two starts) and has 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery and 1 QB hit.

Phillips (6-2, 230) signed with the Green & White in March, was a final cut and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta after the 2019 NFL Draft but was a final cut in late August. He then was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October, signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills in January 2020, and made his pro debut in the Bills' opener against the Jets last September. He suffered a quadriceps injury in that game and twice went on injured reserve. Buffalo waived him on Jan. Phillips played in only two NFL games, all 14 of his snaps coming on special teams.

Colbert (6-2, 205) was signed to the Jets' practice squad Sept. 6 after a stint with the Patriots. A 49ers seventh-round pick out of Miami in 2017, Colbert played in San Francisco for three seasons where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's defensive coordinator. Colbert, who started his collegiate career at Texas before transferring to Miami for his senior year, has also had stints with the Seahawks (2019), Dolphins (2019), Chiefs (2020) and Giants (2020). He has 93 tackles, 1 TFL, 8 PDs, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery in 33 career games (19 starts).

