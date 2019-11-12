Jets Place RG Brian Winters, TE Chris Herndon on Injured Reserve 

The Jets have placed RG Brian Winters and TE Chris Herndon on injured reserve and signed LB B.J. Bello and CB Kyron Brown to the active roster.

Winters, a seventh-year pro, started all nine games for the Jets this season before re-dislocating his shoulder against the Giants. The 6'4", 320-pounder has played 89 career games with the Green & White and started in 79 contests.

Herndon made his season debut Sunday against the cross-town Giants after missing the first four games because of suspension and the following four with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end recorded one reception for seven yards in Week 10. The Miami product had a promising rookie season, finishing second on the team with 39 receptions, 502 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

Bello rejoins the Green & White as he originally signed Oct. 30th and was released eight days later. The Illinois State product spent time on the Packers' practice squad earlier this season after he first signed with the Browns in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. The 6'3", 229-pounder has also had stints with the Cardinals (2018 PS), the Eagles (2018 active roster) and the Texans (2019 final cut). The 24-year-old has totaled eight tackles in 19 games.