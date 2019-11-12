Jets Place RG Brian Winters, TE Chris Herndon on Injured Reserve 

Nov 12, 2019 at 04:01 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SNYL9287-winters-thumb

The Jets have placed RG Brian Winters and TE Chris Herndon on injured reserve and signed LB B.J. Bello and CB Kyron Brown to the active roster.

Winters, a seventh-year pro, started all nine games for the Jets this season before re-dislocating his shoulder against the Giants. The 6'4", 320-pounder has played 89 career games with the Green & White and started in 79 contests.

Herndon made his season debut Sunday against the cross-town Giants after missing the first four games because of suspension and the following four with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end recorded one reception for seven yards in Week 10. The Miami product had a promising rookie season, finishing second on the team with 39 receptions, 502 yards and four touchdowns in 2018.

Bello rejoins the Green & White as he originally signed Oct. 30th and was released eight days later. The Illinois State product spent time on the Packers' practice squad earlier this season after he first signed with the Browns in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. The 6'3", 229-pounder has also had stints with the Cardinals (2018 PS), the Eagles (2018 active roster) and the Texans (2019 final cut). The 24-year-old has totaled eight tackles in 19 games.

Brown was a final cut this summer and signed to the Jets' practice squad Sept. 1. The Akron product first joined the team in May as an undrafted free agent and collected five tackles in the preseason. The 6'1", 195-pounder tied a school record with 51 games played and started 26 games over the last two seasons. In that timespan, he accumulated 90 tackles, four for loss, 19 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Related Content

news

What Are Your Thoughts on the 2022 Jets Schedule?

Green & White Open at Home vs. Baltimore Ravens in Week 1

news

Jets' 2022 Schedule Begins with a (AFC) Northern Feel

Green & White Open with Four Straight Games Against the AFC North

news

Noting Every Game on the Jets' 2022 Schedule

Things to Know About All 17 Games in '22

news

Jets Announce New Ticket Offerings for the 2022 Season

All New 7-Game Plan Among New Ways Fans Can See the Jets

news

Jets 2022 Game-by-Game Schedule Breakdown

Green & White Open with the AFC North; Close with Two Road Games

news

Jets' Preseason Slate Includes ESPN Primetime Game vs. Falcons at MetLife Stadium

They Open at Eagles, Close vs. Giants; In Between, They Play First Home National-TV Summer Game Since '12

news

Jets to Open 2022 Season vs. Ravens at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11

Zach Wilson Begins 2nd Year at Offensive Helm, C.J. Mosley Leads Defense vs. His Former Team and QB Lamar Jackson

news

Where Are They Now: David Clowney

Catch Up with the Former Wide Receiver from Virginia Tech

news

Jets Edge Carl Lawson: 'I Plan on Being Better' Than Before Achilles Injury

'Rehab Animal' Is Eager to Rejoin D-Line, Which Is 'Absolutely a Breeding Ground for Monsters'

news

C.J. Mosley: 'We're Going in the Right Direction'

Veteran Jets LB Says QB Zach Wilson Is 'Ready to Go'; Edge Carl Lawson Is 'Going to Be Great'

news

Jets Have a Roster with Familiar Names

Two Wilsons, Two Carters, Two Williams (and More)

news

Pair of Jets UDFAs Stand Out to Dane Brugler of The Athletic

Zonovan Knight, Tony Adams Are 2 of the 5 Undrafted Free Agents Following 7-Man Draft Class

Advertising