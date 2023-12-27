Transactions

Presented by

Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

Green & White Also Add K Austin Siebert to Practice Squad

Dec 27, 2023 at 04:04 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

duane-brown-ir-JB2_5621

The Jets have placed OL Duane Brown on injured reserve and signed TE Zack Kuntz to the active roster. The team also signed K Austin Siebert to the practice squad.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler who started the first two games this season, was activated off injured reserve on Nov. 23 after dealing with shoulder and hip ailments. The veteran left tackle appeared in 12 games for the Jets last season, earning the team's first Selfless Warrior Award, and has started all 217 regular-season games he's appeared in over 17 NFL seasons.

Kuntz, the team's seventh-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion, has spent the season on the practice squad. He played in 10 games his final year in college and his 73 receptions were second in the country among tight ends and his 692 receiving yards ranked 9th. Kuntz started his collegiate career at Penn State from 2018-20 and appeared in 21 games for the Nittany Lions.

Seibert (5-9, 200) rejoins the practice squad after a one-week stint in September. Filling in for Greg Zeurlien, he made a 34-yard field goal and added an extra point in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Zuerlein, who nailed a 54-yard game-winning field goal last Sunday against the Commanders, is dealing with quad soreness and his status is in question for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Seibert, drafted by the Browns in the fifth round in 2019, spent the past two seasons with the Lions and converted on 76.5% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points.

Related Content

news

Jets-Browns Game Preview | A Visit to an Old Friend

WR Garrett Wilson and RB Breece Hall Continue Ascension; Sauce Gardner Looking Forward to Matchup vs. Joe Flacco
news

6 Players to Watch as Jets Try to Get an Edge on Familiar Foes from Cleveland

Thursday Night Spotlight Will Be on Breece Hall, Jets Tackles and Coverage of D.J. Reed & Co. on Amari Cooper
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Browns - Wednesday

K Greg Zuerlein (Quad) & WR Allen Lazard (Illness) Questionable for TNF
news

Jets Trevor Siemian Looking to Keep Offense 'In Flow' Against Browns 

Veteran QB Making First Start Versus Cleveland Since Gruesome Ankle Injury 
news

Aaron Rodgers 'Beyond Excited' for 2024 Season and 'Years to Come' 

Jets QB Progressing in Achilles Rehab; Praises Breece Hall's Performance vs. Commanders
news

Rookie Free Agent Jason Brownlee's Journey to the Jets Is Starting to Pay Dividends

Wideout on His 1st Pro TD vs. Washington: 'When the Opportunity Comes, You've Got to Take Full Advantage'
news

Jets QB Trevor Siemian to Start Thursday Against Cleveland

QB Zach Wilson Remains in Concussion Protocol; Aaron Rodgers Continues to Practice
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'I Try to Be Perfect Even Though Nobody Is Perfect'

Thursday Night Game at Cleveland Brings a Huge Challenge for CBs: WR Amari Cooper
news

Jets at Browns | 3 Things to Know for Week 17

QB Joe Flacco Will Start vs. Former Team; WR Amari Cooper Coming Off Season-High Performance
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 17 at Browns - Tuesday

K Greg Zuerlein (Right Quad) DNP on Tuesday
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Browns

Amazon Prime Stream Info for Thursday's Road Game Against Cleveland
Advertising