Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

The Jets have placed OL Duane Brown on injured reserve and signed TE Zack Kuntz to the active roster. The team also signed K Austin Siebert to the practice squad.
Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler who started the first two games this season, was activated off injured reserve on Nov. 23 after dealing with shoulder and hip ailments. The veteran left tackle appeared in 12 games for the Jets last season, earning the team's first Selfless Warrior Award, and has started all 217 regular-season games he's appeared in over 17 NFL seasons.
Kuntz, the team's seventh-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion, has spent the season on the practice squad. He played in 10 games his final year in college and his 73 receptions were second in the country among tight ends and his 692 receiving yards ranked 9th. Kuntz started his collegiate career at Penn State from 2018-20 and appeared in 21 games for the Nittany Lions.
Seibert (5-9, 200) rejoins the practice squad after a one-week stint in September. Filling in for Greg Zeurlien, he made a 34-yard field goal and added an extra point in the Jets' Week 2 loss to the Cowboys. Zuerlein, who nailed a 54-yard game-winning field goal last Sunday against the Commanders, is dealing with quad soreness and his status is in question for Thursday's game at Cleveland. Seibert, drafted by the Browns in the fifth round in 2019, spent the past two seasons with the Lions and converted on 76.5% of his field goals and 100% of his extra points.