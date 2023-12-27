Jets Place OL Duane Brown on Injured Reserve; Sign TE Zack Kuntz

The Jets have placed OL Duane Brown on injured reserve and signed TE Zack Kuntz to the active roster. The team also signed K Austin Siebert to the practice squad.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler who started the first two games this season, was activated off injured reserve on Nov. 23 after dealing with shoulder and hip ailments. The veteran left tackle appeared in 12 games for the Jets last season, earning the team's first Selfless Warrior Award, and has started all 217 regular-season games he's appeared in over 17 NFL seasons.

Kuntz, the team's seventh-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion, has spent the season on the practice squad. He played in 10 games his final year in college and his 73 receptions were second in the country among tight ends and his 692 receiving yards ranked 9th. Kuntz started his collegiate career at Penn State from 2018-20 and appeared in 21 games for the Nittany Lions.