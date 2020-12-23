Jets Place DL Quinnen Williams on Injured Reserve

Former No. 3 Overall Pick Had 7 Sacks in 2020

Dec 23, 2020 at 04:20 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have placed Quinnen Williams on injured reserve.

Williams (6-1, 303) started 13 games for the Jets this season. He sustained a concussion and neck injury in the Green & White's win over the Rams. He led the team with 7 sacks, 10 TFLs and 14 QB hits to go along with 3 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery. He is one of five defensive linemen in the NFL with at least 7 sacks and 10 run stuffs this season. Williams, 22, was the No. 3 overall pick in 2019 and has 83 tackles, 14 TFLs and 9.5 career sacks in 26 games (22 starts).

