Jets Place DE Mike Catapano (Foot) on IR

The Jets have placed defensive end Mike Catapano on injured reserve. Taking Catapano's place on the active roster is safety Ronald Martin, who was signed from the practice squad. And tight end Brandon Bostick has been signed to the practice squad.

Catapano had a brief exposure in providing some speed to the Jets' defense. Signed to the practice squad in September, he was brought to the active roster for Houston and played 52 defensive snaps the past three games. He had a QB hit in the win over Miami and his first sack as a Jet and his second as a pro of Eli Manning against the Giants.

However, Catapano suffered a foot injury shortly after his second-quarter sack, possibly a Lisfranc, head coach Todd Bowles said Monday.

Martin will be getting his third active-roster stint this season. He was acquired from Seattle on waivers after final cutdown, played in the first three games, was waived and then-resigned to the practice squad, then played against the Bills before being waived and re-signed to the practice squad again.