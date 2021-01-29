Jets' Personnel Department Believes the Reese's Senior Bowl Is More Significant Than Ever

The Reese's Senior Bowl plays an important role in each draft because it's the last time NFL scouting departments can evaluate prospects both in pads and in person. This year, however, it could be the first and the only time some scouts will be able to do so because February's NFL Combine will not have any on-field testing or in-person interviews.

"I think [no Combine] did add significance to this event because first of all, there's been very little live scouting all year," said Jets' senior advisor Phil Savage, who was the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl from 2012-18. "Living down here in the Mobile area, I was able to go to about 18 different games because schools were playing down here. … It was an advantage for certain scouts in certain parts of the country to get live exposure on these players, but for other scouts, they didn't have that opportunity."

The interviews, both formal and informal, among teams and prospects that are scheduled take place in Mobile, Ala., are as valuable, if not more, as the game that will be played on Saturday. Because of the limited exposure throughout the season, teams can speak with 128 players over the course of four nights. Each interview takes place in a 40-foot area with two 8-foot-long tables and are divided by 3-foot tall plexiglass. The interviews are 15 minutes in groups of two.

"It's unique because you get some guys who speak very loudly and some who are quiet," Jets' assistant GM Rex Hogan said. "I had to stand up and talk over the plexiglass a few times to be able to hear guys. Plus, the challenges of wearing the mask while it's going on can be a little frustrating, too, because you can't hear guys or can't even read lips in responses. We're adjusting with it."