Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Rewards Possible in Patriots Rematch at Gillette Stadium

Forcing the Issue

The Jets haven't won at Gillette since the 2010 playoffs, haven't beaten them anywhere since 2015 at MetLife. It's time to turn the tables, but how? Saleh hit the nail on the head this week with his take on the Patriots' way: "They force you into mistakes. They force you into shooting yourself in the foot."

Besides finding ways to make opponents make mistakes, HC Bill Belichick's team is also adept at optimizing their offense and defense. They annually are among the NFL leaders in scoring vs. yardage ranking margins. That speaks to doing all of those "hidden football" things that make winning teams, such as better turnover margin, better field position and fewer penalties than their opponents.

The Jets think they're becoming better at those team skills as well, in particular the way they've been playing fourth quarters all season. At some point, they've got to demonstrate that with a solid closing kick against the Pats.

The First Place People Look

We've saved first place for last place because Saleh and his players aren't jumping the gun on all the scenarios that can develop over the next two months. But for Jets fans of even moderate standing, the top is the spot and the Jets could be sharing it by Sunday night. All they need is to beat the Patriots for a 7-3 record, which would match division leader Miami's bye-week 7-3. Buffalo (6-3) could join them with a home win over Cleveland.