Jets-Patriots Game Preview | Green & White Seek Reversal of Fortune

Quarterback, Quarterback

Mac Jones returned to action as New England's starting signal-caller on Monday night vs. Chicago, but then he was taken out of action again after two 3-and-out series and an INT and Bailey Zappe went back under center for the rest of the game. Players said they "weren't aware" or "were shocked" that Belichick planned on making a QB switch in this game. The Pats coach said he disclosed his plan to the QBs and team leaders and "there was no lack of communication."

Regardless, for his QB vs. the Jets, Belichick said, "We'll do what we think is best for the team." So it's either Jones, last year's surprisingly productive rookie starter who hasn't been as amazing this season while missing three games with an ankle injury, or Zappe, the Western Kentucky rookie who looked like this year's Mac Jones until coming on in relief vs. the Bears.

Either way, the Jets line led by Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson and John Franklin-Myers need to fight their way past the always-prepared NE offensive line to knock the QB down or at least off his spot, which could lead to ...

Takeaways on Tap

It's been a reversal of turnover roles the first seven weeks for these two teams. The Jets are taking the ball away with abandon — eight TAs the first seven weeks, led by S Lamarcus Joyner's four. Their turnover margin is at plus-2, not gaudy, but they've had four consecutive plus games, the first time that's happened in-season since the first five games of 2010. With QB Zach Wilson protecting the leather, the Jets also haven't turned it over at all the past three games.

And they're looking to extend these TO trends against the Patriots, who have uncharacteristically struggled in the turnover category. They're still taking it away, but they're giving it away more through seven games than they have since, would you believe, 2002? They've had three games of three-plus giveaways and two games of minus-3 margins already, numbers they usually haven't seen for entire seasons in the past two decades.