Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways: Offense Comes Alive, but Pats Rally on a Walk-Off Field Goal

Joe Flacco Throws 3 TDs; Cam Newton Rushes for 2 TDs

Nov 10, 2020 at 01:50 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ1_1792-game-story-thumb

Cup of Joe
After back-to-back games with two impressive first halves, the Jets put together a complete effort, but lost to Patriots on a walk off field goal, 30-27, falling to 0-9. Joe Flacco, starting his third game for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), completed 18 of his 25 passes (72%) for 262 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

"I mean there was a lot of good stuff," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "He made a lot of really nice throws. I thought, for the majority of the game, he did exactly what we needed him to do. It's tough when you might have one or two errors and you don't feel good about it, but I feel like he played pretty good for the most part. He had a dropped touchdown pass that first series and then had some really good throws."

Flacco led the Jets to a 20-10 lead in the first half as he completed 70.6% of his passes (12 of 17) for 194 yards and 2 TDs, 147.7 rating. He orchestrated a two-play, 77-yard drive before the end of the half that resulted in Jamison Crowder's third TD of the season.

With 56 seconds remaining in the half and one timeout, the Green & White started on their own 23-yard line and were in the red zone two plays later after Pats CB Jason McCourty was called for a 42-yard defensive pass interference call on Breshad Perriman. Flacco threw a perfect ball to Crowder, who did a great job keeping two feet in bounds on the sideline in the end zone. 

After the Patriots cut the lead, 20-17, Flacco responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by Perriman's second TD of the night on a 15-yard pass. Flacco's only blemish of the night was an interception on a deep pass intended for WR Denzel Mims, but J.C. Jackson made a nice play and set New England up with first-and-10 on its own 28-yard line. The Pats would tie the game, 27-27 later that drive.

"It's one of those that obviously in hindsight, I don't want to throw that pick," Flacco said. "The safety on that side of the field came down, cut the crosser. The corner was outside leverage and it was one of those looks with the Cover 2 safety on the backside of the field that I felt like I could throw down the hash and Denzel could beat the guy to the hash and catch that ball for a post. I've been rattling it around in my head, but I don't think I would've made a different decision in the moment. But obviously I wish I had that one back."

Then with 1:51 left and a chance to drive down the field for a potential game-winning score, the offense went three-and-out for the only time Monday night.

Game Photos | Jets vs. Patriots

See Best Images from the Week 9 Monday Night Game at MetLife Stadium Against New England

E_SZ1_1352-gore-thumb
1 / 50
E_SZ2_5220
2 / 50
E_SZ2_5127
3 / 50
E_SZ2_5174
4 / 50
E_SZ1_1359
5 / 50
E_SZ2_5129
6 / 50
E_SZ2_5114
7 / 50
E_SZ2_5159
8 / 50
E_SZ1_1514
9 / 50
E_SZ1_1485
10 / 50
E_SZ1_1505
11 / 50
E_SZ1_1430
12 / 50
E_SZ1_1461
13 / 50
E_SZ1_1475
14 / 50
E_SZ1_1355
15 / 50
E_BS1_8289
16 / 50
E_SZ1_1792
17 / 50
E_SZ1_1804
18 / 50
E_SZ1_1794
19 / 50
E_SZ1_1799
20 / 50
E_A9200173
21 / 50
E_SZ1_1673
22 / 50
E_SZ1_1575
23 / 50
E_SZ1_1760
24 / 50
E_SZ1_1618
25 / 50
E_SZ1_1612
26 / 50
E_SZ1_1638
27 / 50
E_SZ1_1757
28 / 50
E_SZ1_1666
29 / 50
E_SZ1_1864
30 / 50
E_SZ1_1838
31 / 50
E_SZ1_1844
32 / 50
E_SZ1_1883
33 / 50
E_SZ1_1833
34 / 50
E_SZ1_2076
35 / 50
E_SZ1_2155
36 / 50
E_SZ1_2119
37 / 50
E_SZ1_2020
38 / 50
E_SZ1_2068
39 / 50
E_SZ1_2050
40 / 50
E_BS1_8574
41 / 50
E_BS1_8575
42 / 50
E_A9200241
43 / 50
E_SZ1_2302
44 / 50
E_SZ1_2399
45 / 50
E_SZ1_2525
46 / 50
E_SZ1_2332
47 / 50
E_SZ1_2673
48 / 50
E_SZ1_2592
49 / 50
E_SZ1_2664
50 / 50

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Three Dudes
For the first time this season, the Jets played their projected wide receivers at the beginning of the season in Perriman, Crowder and Denzel Mims. The threesome combined for 7 catches, 137 yards and 2 TDs in the first half and finished with 11 catches, 189 yards and 3 TDs.

Flacco hit Perriman for both of the Jets' touchdowns – one on a 50-yard pass, which was the Jets' first passing TD since the Week 5 game against the Cardinals, and a 15-yard pass that put the Jets up, 27-17, in the third quarter. Perriman finished with 5 catches for 101 yards and 2 TDs.

Defense Started Fast, Stumbled in Second Half
Similar to the offense the previous two games, the defense put together a good first half, but couldn't find a rhythm in the second. The Jets held the NFL's No. 3 rushing attack (159.7 yds/g) to 50 rushing yards and 1 TD on 15 carries (3.3 avg) in the first half, but finished with 159 yards on 41 carries (3.1 avg) and 3 TDs.

The Jets had had two penalties in the fourth quarter – one that could have been costly and one that was. After holding the Pats to a field-goal attempt, the Jets were flagged for too many men on the field. The defense held again and K Nick Folk made it a one-score game, 27-20, after connecting on a 29-yard field goal. Then after Flacco's interception, Bless Austin was called for holding on a third-down stop. The Patriots tied the game later that drive on Newton's 1-yard TD run, his second of the night.

Newton finished 27 of 35 (77.1%) for 274 yards, 169 of which went to WR Jakobi Meyers. Meyers helped set up Nick Folk's game-winning field goal with a 20-yard pass reception that put New England on the Jets' 33-yard line.

Related Content

news

Unusual Wrinkles for Jets & Patriots Heading into Their MNF Battle

With Sam Darnold Inactive & Tom Brady Gone to Tampa, Tonight's QB Matchup Is Joe Flacco vs. Cam Newton
news

Jets Activate CB Bryce Hall, Place TE Trevon Wesco on Injured Reserve

Green & White Also Signed QB Mike White; Elevated TE Ross Travis and DL Tanzel Smart for Week 9 vs. Patriots
news

Jets vs. Patriots Game Preview: 'The Times They Are A-Changin'

Green & White Look to Secure Their 1st Victory of the Year Against Bill Belichick and Cam Newton 
news

How Do the Jets Match Up vs. New-Look Patriots?

Green & White Will Take on Cam Newton on Monday Night Football
news

Joe Flacco Expected to Start for Injured Sam Darnold vs. Patriots on Monday Night Football

Green & White on Track to Have Breshad Perriman, Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims in the Lineup Together 
news

Inside the Numbers: Jets WR Jamison Crowder Still Streaking

His 100-Yard Stretch Ended but He Can Still Extend Some More Remarkable Pass-Catching Skeins
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Saturday

QB Sam Darnold Doubtful; Joe Flacco Expected to Start vs. New England on Monday Night Football
news

Jets Release CB Quincy Wilson

Former Second-Round Pick Played 3 Games in 2020
news

Sam Darnold: 'I'm Taking it Day-By-Day'

Jets' QB Tested Sore Shoulder in Practice on Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Friday

QB Sam Darnold and WR Jamison Crowder Back to Limited Status at Practice
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Patriots

Cam Newton Leads the Charge on the Ground for New England; CB Stephon Gilmore Could Miss Second Straight Game 

Advertising