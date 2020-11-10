Jets-Patriots 3 Takeaways: Offense Comes Alive, but Pats Rally on a Walk-Off Field Goal

Cup of Joe

After back-to-back games with two impressive first halves, the Jets put together a complete effort, but lost to Patriots on a walk off field goal, 30-27, falling to 0-9. Joe Flacco, starting his third game for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), completed 18 of his 25 passes (72%) for 262 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

"I mean there was a lot of good stuff," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "He made a lot of really nice throws. I thought, for the majority of the game, he did exactly what we needed him to do. It's tough when you might have one or two errors and you don't feel good about it, but I feel like he played pretty good for the most part. He had a dropped touchdown pass that first series and then had some really good throws."

Flacco led the Jets to a 20-10 lead in the first half as he completed 70.6% of his passes (12 of 17) for 194 yards and 2 TDs, 147.7 rating. He orchestrated a two-play, 77-yard drive before the end of the half that resulted in Jamison Crowder's third TD of the season.

With 56 seconds remaining in the half and one timeout, the Green & White started on their own 23-yard line and were in the red zone two plays later after Pats CB Jason McCourty was called for a 42-yard defensive pass interference call on Breshad Perriman. Flacco threw a perfect ball to Crowder, who did a great job keeping two feet in bounds on the sideline in the end zone.

After the Patriots cut the lead, 20-17, Flacco responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive capped by Perriman's second TD of the night on a 15-yard pass. Flacco's only blemish of the night was an interception on a deep pass intended for WR Denzel Mims, but J.C. Jackson made a nice play and set New England up with first-and-10 on its own 28-yard line. The Pats would tie the game, 27-27 later that drive.

"It's one of those that obviously in hindsight, I don't want to throw that pick," Flacco said. "The safety on that side of the field came down, cut the crosser. The corner was outside leverage and it was one of those looks with the Cover 2 safety on the backside of the field that I felt like I could throw down the hash and Denzel could beat the guy to the hash and catch that ball for a post. I've been rattling it around in my head, but I don't think I would've made a different decision in the moment. But obviously I wish I had that one back."