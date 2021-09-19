Jets-Patriots | 3 Takeaways from 25-6 Home-Opening Defeat 

The Jets fell to 0-2 on the season with a 25-6 loss to the Patriots (1-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. In a battle of rookie QBs, New England signal-caller Mac Jones, taken No. 15 overall in April's draft, had a turnover-free day while the Jets' Zach Wilson, taken No. 2 overall, struggled through a difficult afternoon with four interceptions.

Wilson's Interceptions Costly

Making his regular-season debut at MetLife Stadium, Wilson was intercepted four times including three in the first half. Wilson's first two passes resulted in interceptions as he attempted to force the issue to Corey Davis. Pressured up the middle on the first pick, Wilson threw over the middle to Davis in a highly-trafficked area. After a couple of Pats' deflections, CB J.C. Jackson recorded the first of his two thefts.

Wilson was aggressive on the ensuing possession, targeting Davis on a rollout with WR Elijah Moore open underneath. His ball sailed high and Davis only could get his fingertips on it with the deflection flying into the hands of S Adrian Phillips.

While the Pats turned the first two turnovers into 10 points (Nick Folk 46-yard field goal and James White 7-yard rush TD), Wilson's third INT took possible Jets' points off the board. In plus-territory at the 28, Wilson threw down the right sideline to Elijah Moore. Instead Jackson, who recorded 14 interceptions in 2019-20, came up with his second of the afternoon.