Jets' Pass Rush Is Winning in Multiple Ways

The Jets have also been winning with depth. In each of the last three games, at least 9 different Jets D-linemen have taken snaps. In that span, the Jets have recorded a combined 31 sacks and quarterback hits, the most in the NFL.

Heading to Denver to play at Empower Stadium at Mile High, the group is ready and eager to build on its recent success..

"It will absolutely help us up there," Rankins said. "It helps in any environment, but just to know that we can roll out there and make impact plays anytime we are on the field helps."

The front has been impressive, but they have also gotten help from tight coverage.

"Obviously from the defensive line standpoint, they're playing better," DC Jeff Ulbrich said. "But probably not getting enough credit for is that it is a byproduct of the back end just getting tighter."

Going for their fourth straight win, on Sunday against the Broncos, Ulbrich will deploythe dazzling pass rush against QB Russell Wilson, whose line has struggled surrendering 20 sacks, sixth-most in the NFL.