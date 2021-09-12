HC Robert Saleh, All Jets New & Old Poised to Open 2021 Season at Carolina

And of course there is the newness of a full stadium, even a stadium rooting wearing Carolina blue instead of Gotham Green, for the first time since 2019 after everyone played last season in mostly empty stadiums due to COVID-19.

How is Saleh feeling about all this newness and about getting his NFL head-coaching career off and flying? He made one thing clear in his comments in recent days: It's not about him.

"Right now, it's all about the players and giving them every opportunity and all the focus is on them to help them make plays on Sunday — that's most important," he said. "I really don't think about what it means for me or anything. Everything is about them because at the end of the day, they're the ones that are putting on the uniforms, they're the ones inside the white lines, they're the ones that have to execute at a very high level. It's our job to make sure they're given every opportunity to do that. Not to underscore the question, I'm sure I'll be amped as all heck on Sunday, but right now there's calm and preparation that has to take place."

Part of the amping up comes from the opponents. Sam Darnold, the Jets' starting quarterback the previous three seasons, is Carolina's QB now. He has some dynamic players to turn to in his offense, topped by RB Christian McCaffrey, back from an injury that cost him 13 games last season and ready to pick up where he left off as a 1,000-yard rusher AND receiver in 2019. Former Jet Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore are ready to take the top off the Jets' young secondary if it lets them.

On the Panthers' speedy defense are DE Brian Burns, DT Derrick Brown, a Shaq of their own in Shaq Thompson at OLB, a first-round rookie CB in Jaycee Horn to do battle with Davis, Moore and Denzel Mims, and a former Jet starting at SS in Juston Burris.

Both teams were in very good health during the week, with the Jets listing only four players on their injury report and the Panthers just one. The Jets have a six-player inactive list that includes:

RB La'Mical Perine

RB Josh Adams

CB Jason Pinnock

LB Quincy Williams

WR Keelan Cole

DL Jonathan Marshall

And this is Carolina's six-player inactive list:

WR Shi Smith

LB Clay Johnston

DT Phil Hoskins

G Michael Jordan

G Deonte Brown

DE Darryl Johnson