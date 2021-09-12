Jets-Panthers 3 Takeaways | Jets' Late Push Not Enough, Fall to Carolina , 19-14

Trailing by 11 late, Wilson led a 93-yard scoring possession that culminated with a 8-yard rope to Davis. The former Titan had 5 catches for 97 yards Sunday while Wilson finished 20 of 37 for 258 yards with the 2 scores and 1 INT.

Wilson and the Jets may have suffered a big loss on the first TD. LT Mekhi Becton got rolled up and was carted off the field with a knee injury. The Green & White finished with George Fant at LT and Morgan Moses at RT.

Wilson was sacked five times and the Panthers' defense recorded 10 QB hits.

"There are a lot of things involved in protection and we have to get better," first-year head coach Robert Saleh said after the game. "I'm not going to blame the offensive line. There were a lot of breakdowns in the first half, but there were issues with route running, the QB getting rid of the ball and dropped balls."

For his part, Wilson said that while he took the hits, Carolina's defense deserves credit.

"They have good rushers up front," he said. "Our O-line is going to go back and do their thing and make it work."

Red-Zone Defense

The red-zone defense kept the Jets within striking distance all afternoon, holding the Panthers to just 1 TD on their four trips inside the red zone.

The Panthers had three opportunities in goal-to-go territory and came away with 6 points. In the first half, QB Sam Darnold fumbled on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line and DT Sheldon Rankins, making his debut in green and white, recovered. Then, after Wilson's interception put the Panthers on the Jets' 32-yard line, the defense held and K Ryan Santoso put the Panthers ahead, 3-0, with a 22-yard field goal. Down by 16-8 in the fourth, the Jets held Carolina to a field goal on its first drive in the final quarter.