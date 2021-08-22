Jets-Packers 3 Takeaways | QB Zach Wilson and Special Teams Shine in Win

After two joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday in Green Bay, the Jets and the Packers concluded their week at Lambeau Field on Saturday afternoon in the second preseason game for each team.

While Green Bay didn't dress 32 players and the Jets had about 15 players out, the game was valuable for both sides in evaluating players. The Jets moved to 2-0 in the preseason with a 23-14 triumph as rookie QB Zach Wilson showcased his big-time ability with both future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay backup Jordan Love out of action.

The Jets defeated the Giants, 12-7, last week and wrap up their three-game preseason schedule against the Eagles on Friday night at MetLife Stadium after another few sessions of joint practices.

Wilson Excels

Entering Saturday's game, Wilson talked of having clean execution, engineering some explosive plays down the field and leading the offense to points. He checked all those boxes, leading the offense to 17 points in three possessions, which included his first two TD passes in preseason action.

Corey Davis was Wilson's favorite target (6 times), connecting with him on 4 for 70 yards. After converting twice on third-and-6+ against the Giants, Wilson converted his first third down with a 24-yard connection to Davis on a third-and-8 play. On the Jets' third possession, Wilson backpedaled on a third-and-2 and went to Davis over the middle for 14 yards. The next snap, Wilson lined up in shotgun formation, faked a handoff to the left and found Davis open down the right sideline for 27 yards.

"We're definitely figuring things out," Davis said. "Young gun is a great player and he's comfortable in there. That energy is definitely needed. A lot of the other guys feel that as well. That long connection, that was all him. He did a great job of keeping the play alive and finding me down the field. It was a good connection."

Two plays later, Wilson patiently sat in the pocket and fired to TE Tyler Kroft for an 18-yard TD and the Jets took a 10-7 lead. Then later in the half, Wilson took over in plus-territory and made quick work of the Packers reserves. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur fooled the defense with run action to the right and Kroft moving across the line to the left. Wilson delivered a short throw and Kroft handled the rest for another 18-yard TD.

"The first one was a little double move that I had on the linebacker," Kroft said. "He was pushing out to me and it was stick route and up. I saw the safety was pushing, so I tried to keep it as vertical as I could and Zach put a perfect ball away from the safety to protect me. You couldn't have throwed a better pass than that one."

Kroft said of his second score: "We set it up the player before where I had a flash block on the back side and then the next play we ran a boot off of it. I have to give a shoutout to my guy Chris Herndon because he was busting on the back side and he ended up digging out another defender to make it a little easier for me once I caught it."

In two preseason games, Wilson has led the Jets to scores on five of his seven possessions. He was 9 of 11 for 128 yards against the Pack, ending his day with a passer rating of 154.7. That's a number Packers fans have been treated to a time or two in the stadium. While acknowledging Wilson has played against a lot of backups thus far in two summer games, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft continues to impress as his pro regular-season debut in Carolina nears.