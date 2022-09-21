Jets P Braden Mann Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Mann Successfully Executed the NFL's First Fake Punt of 2022 During the Win Over the Browns

Sep 21, 2022 at 08:30 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

Jets P Braden Mann was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The Jets became the first team in the NFL this season to recover an onside kick after Mann's attempt was recovered by Justin Hardee with 1:20 remaining in Sunday's 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns.

Setting up the game-winning drive, the Jets' successful onside kick marked just the sixth time in franchise history that the Green & White recovered an onside kick attempt and the first since 1997. It was the Green & White's first onside kick in a victory since 1972 and the 10th recovered onside kick since Week 1 of the 2021 season. Only twice in 109 attempts has the kicking team recovered an onside kick in a one-score game and won.

Mann, a Texas A&M product, was also responsible for a 17-yard completion to Jeff Smith on a fake punt attempt in the first quarter. The successful fake punt was the third-longest pass by any Jets punter and the team's first successful fake since 2017. Mann is only the fifth punter in Jets history to record a completion in a regular season game.

He also averaged 47.3 yards on 4 punts, including two boots that were downed inside the 20-yard line.

