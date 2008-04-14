Jets Owner Leads Annual L.I. Walk to Cure Lupus





Johnson, the Jets owner, will be joined by honorary chairs, Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, with his wife, Michelle, and head coach Eric Mangini, with his wife, Julie, as well as current and former Jets players at New York Institute for Technology–Old Westbury.

Check-in time for the Long Island walk is 9 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m.

All Jets fans attending the walk will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos from their favorite Jets players, coaches and alumni. In addition, the 5K (3.1-mile) event will include refreshments, entertainment and Generation Jets Fest. So please join our Jets Team and partake in the fun while supporting this important fundraising effort.