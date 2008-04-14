Jets Owner Leads Annual L.I. Walk to Cure Lupus

Apr 14, 2008 at 07:21 AM
al_p1345.jpg


Join National Walk chairman Woody Johnson on Sunday, June 8, for the fifth annual Long Island Walk with Us to Cure Lupus to support the Alliance for Lupus Research.

Johnson, the Jets owner, will be joined by honorary chairs, Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum, with his wife, Michelle, and head coach Eric Mangini, with his wife, Julie, as well as current and former Jets players at New York Institute for Technology–Old Westbury.

Check-in time for the Long Island walk is 9 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m.

All Jets fans attending the walk will have the opportunity to get autographs and photos from their favorite Jets players, coaches and alumni. In addition, the 5K (3.1-mile) event will include refreshments, entertainment and Generation Jets Fest. So please join our Jets Team and partake in the fun while supporting this important fundraising effort.

For more information on the event, visit the Long Island Walk with Us to Cure Lupus website to sign up for the Jets Team, email walks@lupusresearch.org or call the Alliance for Lupus Research toll-free at 866-WALK-ALR (925-5257).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

