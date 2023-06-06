Jets OTA Practice Report | Robert Saleh Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Special'

On Tuesday, in the team's third open OTA practice, Aaron Rodgers participated in 7-on-7, but was held out of 11-on-11 sessions.
"Anything team where people are going to be around his legs, we've been holding him out on that stuff," head coach Robert Saleh said.
Rodgers, who was dealing with a calf injury, returned to practice last Friday. In Monday's closed practice, the Jets quarterback delivered a pair of touchdown strikes – one on a deep pass to WR Malik Taylor and another to TE C.J. Uzomah in the red zone.
"It was a dirty throw," Saleh said of the pass to Uzomah. "He's just got tremendous vision. He can see it all and he's got so much experience that you give him that much, you're wide open. There's been some wild moments, I'm sure there's going to be a heck of a lot more."
He added: "He's got tremendous strength, he's still very youthful. I know his age is just a number for him, but everything looks good. He's got tremendous zip on the ball, a lot of accuracy. He's special."
See the best photos of the Jets during the eighth OTA on Tuesday.
Rookie Update
Of the Jets' 20 rookies -- seven draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents -- WR Xavier Gipson seemed to have the most run with the first team Tuesday. Gipson, who signed with the Green & White in May after four seasons at Stephen F. Austin, caught Zach Wilson's second pass attempt in team periods and dropped what would've been a touchdown from Rodgers in the red zone 7-on-7 period. He also took reps at both return spots.
On the other end of the draft spectrum there's first-round pick Will McDonald. Without pads, the No. 15 overall selection can only do so much, but Saleh said the Iowa State product looks the part.
"I love his personality. He is a dude, man," he said. "He's got tremendous length, bend, just going through drills. I know there hasn't been much O-line, D-line, but it's freakish -- just his bendability and burst off the ball. Obviously, there's things from a developmental standpoint. All rookies go through it with regards to a little bit more size, a little bit more power. Developing the ability to run through tackles is always going to be the biggest thing for a defensive lineman, but I love where he's at right now."
Jets Expect Quinnen Williams Back for Training Camp
Earlier this week, the Bills and DT Ed Oliver reportedly agreed to terms on a 4-year, $68 million extension. In April, the Titans and DT Jeffrey Simmons agreed on a 4-year, $94 million extension that included more than $66 million guaranteed. The Commanders and the Giants also locked up Daron Payne and Dexter Lawrence, while former Eagles DT Jason Hargrave struck it rich in free agency with the 49ers. Jets Pro Bowl DT Quinnen Williams, a first-team All-Pro last season who racked up 12 sacks, and the club continue to negotiate on an extension.
"I speak for everyone, I probably speak for Quinnen in that we all want it to get done sooner rather than later," Saleh said. "Again, I'll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it's going to get done. He'll be here for camp, he'll be ready to roll and once he is, I'm sure he'll be the same guy he was a year ago."
Jetcetera
The Jets will conclude their third and final phase of their voluntary offseason program on Friday. The group of players who didn't participate in Tuesday's drills included WR Mecole Hardman Jr., RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight, T Mekhi Becton, T Duane Brown, DE Micheal Clemons, TE Izaiah Gathings, LB Chazz Surratt, TE E.J. Jenkins, WR Randall Cobb, RB Breece Hall, S Trey Dean, WR Denzel Mims, WR Corey Davis, and DTs Al Wood and Quinton Jefferson. WR Diontae Spencer left the workout early after making a contested catch in traffic. … Wes Schweitzer, who made 24 starts the past three seasons in Washington and five last season at center, worked with the first team at the pivot.
The defense started the team period with a pair of would-be sacks. One from DE Carl Lawson on the first play and LB Quincy Williams a few plays after. … Jason Brownlee got by LB Claude Cherelus on the sideline with a nice juke after corralling a pass from Tim Boyle. … QB Chris Streveler found a wide-open Michael Carter on the last play of the red zone 7-on-7 period for a score. … K Greg Zuerlein converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including a 54-yard boot that would've been good from longer. … S Marquis Waters took a tipped Allen Lazard pass for a score the other way.