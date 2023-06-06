Jets OTA Practice Report | Robert Saleh Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Special'

HC Expects Quinnen Williams to Return for Training Camp; Happy with Will McDonald’s Progress

Jun 06, 2023 at 06:30 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_JB1_8918-rodgers-thumb

On Tuesday, in the team's third open OTA practice, Aaron Rodgers participated in 7-on-7, but was held out of 11-on-11 sessions.

"Anything team where people are going to be around his legs, we've been holding him out on that stuff," head coach Robert Saleh said.

Rodgers, who was dealing with a calf injury, returned to practice last Friday. In Monday's closed practice, the Jets quarterback delivered a pair of touchdown strikes – one on a deep pass to WR Malik Taylor and another to TE C.J. Uzomah in the red zone.

"It was a dirty throw," Saleh said of the pass to Uzomah. "He's just got tremendous vision. He can see it all and he's got so much experience that you give him that much, you're wide open. There's been some wild moments, I'm sure there's going to be a heck of a lot more."

He added: "He's got tremendous strength, he's still very youthful. I know his age is just a number for him, but everything looks good. He's got tremendous zip on the ball, a lot of accuracy. He's special."

Gallery | Jets Take the Field for OTA No. 8

See the best photos of the Jets during the eighth OTA on Tuesday.

E_JB1_9295-ota-tues-thumb
1 / 43
E_SS1_2901
2 / 43
E_SS1_1599
3 / 43
E_SS1_2809
4 / 43
E_SS2_2378
5 / 43
E_SS2_2579
6 / 43
E_SS2_3008
7 / 43
E_SS2_2869
8 / 43
E_SS2_2245
9 / 43
E_SS2_1451
10 / 43
E_SS2_2571
11 / 43
E_SS2_2124
12 / 43
E_SS2_1751_1
13 / 43
E_SS2_1639
14 / 43
E_SS1_2378
15 / 43
E_SS1_2940
16 / 43
E_JB1_0252
17 / 43
E_JB1_9398
18 / 43
E_SS1_2340
19 / 43
E_SS2_1399
20 / 43
E_JB1_9289_1
21 / 43
E_SS2_1518
22 / 43
E_JB1_9502
23 / 43
E_SS1_2258
24 / 43
E_SS1_2632
25 / 43
E_SS1_2932
26 / 43
E_SS1_2306
27 / 43
E_SS1_2105
28 / 43
E_JB1_9307
29 / 43
E_SS1_2215
30 / 43
E_JB1_9352
31 / 43
E_SS1_2069
32 / 43
E_JB1_9379
33 / 43
E_SS1_2026
34 / 43
E_JB1_9461
35 / 43
E_JB1_9452
36 / 43
E_JB1_9539
37 / 43
E_JB1_9328
38 / 43
E_JB1_9239
39 / 43
E_JB1_9332
40 / 43
E_JB1_9164
41 / 43
E_JB1_9217
42 / 43
E_JB1_9150
43 / 43
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Rookie Update
Of the Jets' 20 rookies -- seven draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents -- WR Xavier Gipson seemed to have the most run with the first team Tuesday. Gipson, who signed with the Green & White in May after four seasons at Stephen F. Austin, caught Zach Wilson's second pass attempt in team periods and dropped what would've been a touchdown from Rodgers in the red zone 7-on-7 period. He also took reps at both return spots.

On the other end of the draft spectrum there's first-round pick Will McDonald. Without pads, the No. 15 overall selection can only do so much, but Saleh said the Iowa State product looks the part.

"I love his personality. He is a dude, man," he said. "He's got tremendous length, bend, just going through drills. I know there hasn't been much O-line, D-line, but it's freakish -- just his bendability and burst off the ball. Obviously, there's things from a developmental standpoint. All rookies go through it with regards to a little bit more size, a little bit more power. Developing the ability to run through tackles is always going to be the biggest thing for a defensive lineman, but I love where he's at right now."

Jets Expect Quinnen Williams Back for Training Camp
Earlier this week, the Bills and DT Ed Oliver reportedly agreed to terms on a 4-year, $68 million extension. In April, the Titans and DT Jeffrey Simmons agreed on a 4-year, $94 million extension that included more than $66 million guaranteed. The Commanders and the Giants also locked up Daron Payne and Dexter Lawrence, while former Eagles DT Jason Hargrave struck it rich in free agency with the 49ers. Jets Pro Bowl DT Quinnen Williams, a first-team All-Pro last season who racked up 12 sacks, and the club continue to negotiate on an extension.

"I speak for everyone, I probably speak for Quinnen in that we all want it to get done sooner rather than later," Saleh said. "Again, I'll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it's going to get done. He'll be here for camp, he'll be ready to roll and once he is, I'm sure he'll be the same guy he was a year ago."

Jetcetera
The Jets will conclude their third and final phase of their voluntary offseason program on Friday. The group of players who didn't participate in Tuesday's drills included WR Mecole Hardman Jr., RB Zonovan "Bam" Knight, T Mekhi Becton, T Duane Brown, DE Micheal Clemons, TE Izaiah Gathings, LB Chazz Surratt, TE E.J. Jenkins, WR Randall Cobb, RB Breece Hall, S Trey Dean, WR Denzel Mims, WR Corey Davis, and DTs Al Wood and Quinton Jefferson. WR Diontae Spencer left the workout early after making a contested catch in traffic. … Wes Schweitzer, who made 24 starts the past three seasons in Washington and five last season at center, worked with the first team at the pivot.

The defense started the team period with a pair of would-be sacks. One from DE Carl Lawson on the first play and LB Quincy Williams a few plays after. … Jason Brownlee got by LB Claude Cherelus on the sideline with a nice juke after corralling a pass from Tim Boyle. … QB Chris Streveler found a wide-open Michael Carter on the last play of the red zone 7-on-7 period for a score. … K Greg Zuerlein converted 5 of 6 field-goal attempts, including a 54-yard boot that would've been good from longer. … S Marquis Waters took a tipped Allen Lazard pass for a score the other way.

Related Content

news

Carl Lawson, 2 Years After Achilles Tear, Is 'Very Excited' About '23

Jets Edge Rusher Feels 'Amazing,' Sees a Season of 10-Plus Sacks Ahead: 'That's Going to Happen'

news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley: 'We've Got a Bigger Target on Our Backs'

Mike 'Backer Calls Aaron Rodgers a "Generational Quarterback" Who's Making Everyone Better

news

Jets T Duane Brown: I Still Got Plenty Left

Veteran Lineman Says Aaron Rodgers Has 'Winner's Mentality'

news

Jesse Kaye, Former Jets Director of College Scouting, Dies

Team Remembers a Humble Scout Who Loved His Family and Football

news

Brant Boyer Says Jets Will 'Have to Prepare for' New Kickoff Rule in 2023

Special Teams Coordinator Welcomes New Punter and Kick Returner

news

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich Says CB Sauce Gardner Has Become More Hungry

Young Guys Will Feel Impact of QB Aaron Rodgers' for 'Remainder of Their Careers'

news

How Many Yards and Touchdowns Will Aaron Rodgers Throw for in 2023 Season?

Jets QB Threw for 3,695 Yards and 26 TDs in 2022 Season with Packers

news

Randall Cobb: Aaron Rodgers One of the Most Special Individuals I've Been Around

Jets HC Robert Saleh Believes Veteran WR Will Be a Valuable Mentor While Playing at a High Level

news

Garrett Wilson Throws Out First Pitch at Mets Game

Jets WR Tosses First Pitch to His Childhood Friend Brett Baty Before Mets-Phillies

news

Where Are They Now: James Thornton

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Cal State-Fullerton

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers Limited, Expected to Return Fully Next Week

HC Robert Saleh Asked About Interest in DeAndre Hopkins; Micheal Clemons Could Take On New Role in 2023

Advertising