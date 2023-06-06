Jets OTA Practice Report | Robert Saleh Calls Aaron Rodgers 'Special'

Rookie Update

Of the Jets' 20 rookies -- seven draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents -- WR Xavier Gipson seemed to have the most run with the first team Tuesday. Gipson, who signed with the Green & White in May after four seasons at Stephen F. Austin, caught Zach Wilson's second pass attempt in team periods and dropped what would've been a touchdown from Rodgers in the red zone 7-on-7 period. He also took reps at both return spots.

On the other end of the draft spectrum there's first-round pick Will McDonald. Without pads, the No. 15 overall selection can only do so much, but Saleh said the Iowa State product looks the part.