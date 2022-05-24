Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence 

When asked about rep allotment in Phase III, Saleh said there would be nothing to read between the lines.

"We split it up," he said. "If there is a 10-play period, I believe the reps are 5, 3, 2 in terms of the split. But it's the quarterback getting those reps from a quarterback's standpoint and from there, you as a position coach give the guys the work that the need. So, you'll see a perceived "one" take 3 out of the 5 and then split through."

Among the Jets not in attendance for the voluntary workout included Ts Mekhi Becton and George Fant, DE Carl Lawson and DT Sheldon Rankins. TE Jeremy Ruckert, ILB Jamien Sherwood, CB Brandin Echols were amongst the small group working to the side with trainers.

Saleh said of Becton: "They just had their baby, so obviously he's tending to that which is far more important than this."

Jetcetera

WR Corey Davis, who was placed on injured reserve in December with a groin injury, was a full participant and made a couple of catches early in 7-on-7 work including a rip from second-year QB Zach Wilson. … Wilson, who put on a few pounds this offseason, connected with RBMichael Carter on the play of the day. The athletic signal-caller scrambled right and delivered a laser down the field to Carter, who had 36 receptions his rookie season, and No. 32 flashed sticky mitts with the grab for 20-plus yards. … The Jets' athleticism at cornerback was noticeable as veteran newcomer D.J. Reed broke up a Wilson pass near the sideline that was intended for WR Elijah Moore. … Rookie Sauce Gardner stayed tight on his receiver during one 7-on-7 rep, forcing a Wilson scramble. … D.J. Montgomery, who re-signed with the team on Monday, had a nice day catching a pair of ropes from Wilson and Joe Flacco over the middle.