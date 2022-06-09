Jets OTA Practice Report | Can These Jets Change the Narrative?

Earlier this week, ESPN, using its Football Power Index, predicted the 2023 NFL Draft order and had the Jets No. 1 overall. Pro Football Focus placed the Jets 25th in its Power Rankings and that came a few weeks after Peter King had the Green & White 27th among 32 teams. Despite the consensus that the Jets got better this offseason, there will be a wait to change the attitude of many about a Green & White outfit that finished 4-13 last season and has had one winning season since its last playoff appearance in 2010.

But there is a belief that things are different about the direction of this young team, which will conclude its second spring under HC Robert Saleh next week.

"I feel very good about it," Jets 2021 MVP C.J. Mosley told reporters of that direction on Thursday. "I feel encouraged and everybody's ready. When you get to a point where you feel you have all the pieces, you did all the right things to get to where you feel you need to be as far as your expectations, the next thing for you to do is to just go out there and show it. So, we have to take our time, take each step one day at a time.

"But when the time comes out for training camp, we really are going to be out there trying to prove to ourselves what we're capable of and everybody is looking forward to it."

Mosley, a graybeard on this roster who will turn 30 in 10 days, is a four-time second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler who played three postseason games with the Ravens. He believes what the Jets do now will set the course for an organization looking to turn the corner.

"I really think this team is capable of changing the culture for the next 10 years," he said. "A lot of guys on this team and a lot of coaches who are coaching for this team since they've been alive — they haven't heard a lot of good things about the Jets. Now we have the narrative, we have the chance, we have the ability, etcetera, to really change that mindset, that frame, for the next 10 years and for the future of this organization. The things that we do now, that are important now, are going to be important for this season but what we do now is going to lead for future success when I'm done playing here, when the rookies now in four or five years are hopefully still with the Jets still being successful.

"Big picture but small picture. What we do now is going to affect all of our futures."

In June, hope springs eternal throughout the National Football League. But the Jets have increased their talent, their speed, their athleticism and their depth across the board. And while skepticism will remain until the wins come, there is widespread belief at One Jets Drive in a team that has embraced its culture change under Saleh.