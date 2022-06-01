Jets OTA Practice Report | Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner 'Can Do It All'

The Jets are halfway through their voluntary OTA sessions and in two weeks the offseason will reach a conclusion with mandatory minicamp. On a roster that has significantly improved since last January, rookie CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner (6-3, 200) stands tall.

"I was with Richard Sherman last year, so he has that size and that length like Richard," said S Jordan Whitehead of Gardner. "Sauce is a great kid, a great young adult. He's coming in, he has that confidence. Just know where he's from, he's tough and that's going to go a long way just being his size and he's going to have to be physical. That's going to be one of his, Coach Saleh calls it, superpowers."

Gardner, who was selected No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, became the quickest Jets' first-rounder to sign his rookie deal in the last 40 years. After wearing No. 20 during the team's rookie minicamp, Gardner made his first pro transaction with veteran CB D.J. Reed to secure jersey No. 1.

"He's what everybody says he is," said Reed, who has moved to No. 4, of Gardner. "Obviously, he's prototypical, but he moves like a small guy. When he presses, he's just dominant at the line of scrimmage, so I think that's what separates him from your average corner."

In three seasons at Cincinnati, Gardner had 9 INTS and didn't allow a TD. In 2021, Gardner allowed only 13 catches for 117 yards according to PFF College while registering 3 INTS, 3 sacks and 4 PDs. While Gardner thrives in press-man situations, he is a complete cornerback.

"He can play zone too," head coach Robert Saleh while again reiterating the Jets play more man in the back end than is externally perceived. "The kid can do it all. He's very talented, he's very smart, he's hungry for knowledge, he's a great competitor. One thing I will say is we won't put him in position where we know he won't succeed, so that's a promise. But there's not much of that in his game."

As good as he is, Gardner won't be handed the starting job. Bryce Hall, who led the defense with 16 PDs last season, has been running with the first team in spring drills.