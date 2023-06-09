Jets OTA Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers: 'I Like Where We Are At'

Green & White Wrap Up Offseason Program; Robert Saleh Says Team Will ‘Turn Over Stones’ on RB Dalvin Cook

Jun 09, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Aaron Rodgers was once again under center for 7-on-7 drills and the 2-minute period in Friday's 10th and final OTA practice, but did not participate in team periods. Rodgers completed passes to seven players ion Friday, but there were also some missed opportunities.

Rodgers led the first-team offense to a field-goal attempt in the 2-minute period (there was no live kicking). Down by 30-28 in the fourth quarter with 41 seconds remaining and no timeouts, Rodgers led the unit from his 37-yard line to the defense's 33. He couldn't connect with WR Allen Lazard on the first play before finding WR Xavier Gipson, an undrafted free agent out of Stephen F. Austin, for a chunk gain and then a completion to Garrett Wilson.

"I like where we're at," Rodgers said. "I appreciate, as every player does, that [head coach Robert Saleh] cut the last week. We have the first preseason game that everybody loves, the Hall of Fame game, which means we come back a week early. So giving us some more time out of the building, I think, is really important for guys to take at least a week to vacation, clear their head before they get back into their schedule of offseason training. I'm glad we have this extra week.

"I'm excited to get away, refresh and then come back ready for the journey."

See Ya in July
The Jets wrapped up their 10thand final OTA, which put a bow on the team's voluntary offseason program. The team was scheduled to have mandatory minicamp next week, but Saleh canceled it because the Green & White will report to training camp a week earlier than usual to prepare for the Hall of Fame game.

"Feel like we've had a really get set of OTAs when you look at Phase 1, 2 and 3," Saleh said. "We've kind of termed the next 40 days of football as the 'Phase-Me' period where players are left to their own devices. There's a lot of players who have lost or won jobs over the next 40 days. That's league wide. The challenge for our players and really any player in the NFL is to attack these 40 days with the mindset to come into training camp in the best shape they've ever so they can have the most productive training camp ever. The message to our players is don't stop now. It's not vacation, we're entering Phase Me. Attack it in the same manner they've attacked the entire offseason."

Jetcetera
WR Garrett Wilson had a nice practice, hauling on a pair of catches – one from Aaron Rodgers on the sideline with Michael Carter II in tight coverage, and another down the seam from Tim Boyle. Wilson leaped to secure the pass with three defenders nearby. … Boyle found WR Irvin Charles on a deep pass in 7-on-7 period. … D.J. Reed and Bryce Hall each broke up a pass intended for Wilson. … S Ashtyn Davis punched the ball out of TE Zack Kuntz's hands to force a fumble. … Undrafted WR Jason Brownlee had the catch of the day, hauling in a one-handed pass on the sideline from Zach Wilson. … Wilson led the second team in the 2-minute drill to a field-goal opportunity. … Robert Saleh said that the Jets will "turn the stones over" the possibility of adding Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Vikings on Friday.

