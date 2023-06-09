Jets OTA Practice Report | Aaron Rodgers: 'I Like Where We Are At'

See Ya in July The Jets wrapped up their 10thand final OTA, which put a bow on the team's voluntary offseason program. The team was scheduled to have mandatory minicamp next week, but Saleh canceled it because the Green & White will report to training camp a week earlier than usual to prepare for the Hall of Fame game.

"Feel like we've had a really get set of OTAs when you look at Phase 1, 2 and 3," Saleh said. "We've kind of termed the next 40 days of football as the 'Phase-Me' period where players are left to their own devices. There's a lot of players who have lost or won jobs over the next 40 days. That's league wide. The challenge for our players and really any player in the NFL is to attack these 40 days with the mindset to come into training camp in the best shape they've ever so they can have the most productive training camp ever. The message to our players is don't stop now. It's not vacation, we're entering Phase Me. Attack it in the same manner they've attacked the entire offseason."