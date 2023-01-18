Jets OT Mekhi Becton Motivated for a Comeback

For his part, Becton knows he has a lot to prove -- to his teammates and to Jets fans -- after missing 33 of the last 34 games and playing in 15 of a possible 50 games so far in his NFL career. He's heard the jibes and from the doubters, and is humbled, but still confident in his mountain of ability.

"It's definitely taken a toll on me mentally," he said. He added: "I've been looking forward to what I'm about to do and what I'm going to do. I'm not going to be down on myself. I know what I can do. It's that simple."

Asked again about the outside noise, Becton said: "People can say whatever they want. Yeah, it's definitely been humbling. It's kind of hard when you get injured. It's not your fault why you got injured, everybody knows that, but some people continue to point the blame at you saying it's your fault why you got hurt, so it's definitely humbling, for sure."

As he commits himself to getting back on the field, Becton said he will participate in OTAs this season (he did not last year) and watch his weight to ease the pressure on his knees.

Can he continue to lose weight ... and keep it off?

"I'm very motivated, I just want to get out there on the field," he said. "That's it. This is what I do.