Jets OT George Fant: 'This System Is Built for Me'

Fant (6-5, 320) started 14 games in 2020, his first with the Green & White after four seasons with the Seahawks. Last season was his first as a full-time starter after primarily serving as a swing tackle who was thrust into game action because of injuries, and was consistent for the Jets. He took 829 snaps, the second most on offense, and started in 14 games (12 at RT, 2 at LT) in addition to being named one of the team captains. This season, he's ready to fly.

"It definitely did a lot for my confidence," he said. "Coming in this year, starting all those games last year put me in a different mind frame. Before I even got here, I had seen a lot of ball, played a lot of ball, but being able to start a year to prove to myself that I can be a starter and play at the highest level possible. From there, it was a building block for me, so I can really raise and make the next jump."

Fant's focus has been on improving his hand placement this offseason because he feels his feet are usually in the right position due to his college-basketball background. He played four seasons at Western Kentucky and used his fifth year of eligibility to transition to TE for the Hilltoppers before signing with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. After a spring of non-contact practices, Fant plans to continue to work on his hand placement and is excited to show his progress when the pads come on in training camp.