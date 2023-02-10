Jets Organization 'Stole the Show' at NFL Honors

The 12th annual NFL Honors was historic for the Jets, electing two players into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and winning both the AP Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year Awards.

Newest Hall of Fame member, CB Darrelle Revis, perfectly summarized it.

"Tonight, the New York Jets organization, we actually stole the show," said Revis, who is one of nine players to be elected to the 2023 class. "We had Sauce Gardner win Defensive Rookie of the Year and Garrett Wilson win Offensive Rookie of the Year as well. We have myself and then we have Joe Klecko, two of the best defensive players ever to play in the organization. That's four guys from the organization and we have the past and present.

"It's a big night and we're just excited. The sky's the limit for the future guys."

The Jets became the third team in NFL history to win both rookie of the year awards (1967 Lions, 2017 Saints).

Gardner became the fifth Jet to win the award, the most any team has had. The No. 4 overall pick out of Cincinnati led the NFL with 20 passes defensed to go with 75 tackles and 2 interceptions. His 45.6% reception percentage and 316 yards allowed also paced the league.