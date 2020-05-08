Jets Organization Mourns the Loss of Betty Wold Johnson

Betty Wold Johnson, the matriarch of the Johnson Family, has passed. Ms. Johnson, the mother of both Christopher Johnson, the Jets CEO, and Woody Johnson, the United States Ambassador to Great Britain and Northern Ireland, was a renown philanthropist and long-time contributor to arts, education and healthcare initiatives throughout the New Jersey and New York regions. She was 99.

"There are very few people in this world who live to 99," said former Jets RB Curtis Martin, the Jets all-time leading rusher and NFL Hall of Famer, of Ms. Johnson. "And I'm sure if you go back and look at everything she did for other people, you could probably write a book on her from a philanthropic standpoint… She had such a charitable heart and a charitable way about her."

A staunch supporter of her sons and their passions, Ms. Johnson used to refer to Jets players as her grandchildren. Football had always been part of her life as she spent some of her formative years in Minnesota listening to and attending Golden Gophers games with her father Karl Christian Wold, a doctor. She later married Robert Wood Johnson and had five children with him before his death in 1970.

"To me, two of her greatest qualities were humility and approachability. Ms. Johnson was such an approachable and humble lady," said former Jets QB Chad Pennington, the No. 18 overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft who led the club to the postseason three times. "When I think of her, I think of her as The First Lady of the Jets. I think of Ms. Johnson as nothing but first class with how she treated people, how she carried herself and how she represented herself and her family."

She connected with people and Martin, who retired after the 2006 season, said the highlight for him while attending Jets games was his interaction with Ms. Johnson.