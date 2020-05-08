Friday, May 08, 2020 04:39 PM

Jets Organization Mourns the Loss of Betty Wold Johnson

E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

IMG_0230-mrs-johnson-thumb-2

Betty Wold Johnson, the matriarch of the Johnson Family, has passed. Ms. Johnson, the mother of both Christopher Johnson, the Jets CEO, and Woody Johnson, the United States Ambassador to Great Britain and Northern Ireland, was a renown philanthropist and long-time contributor to arts, education and healthcare initiatives throughout the New Jersey and New York regions. She was 99.

"There are very few people in this world who live to 99," said former Jets RB Curtis Martin, the Jets all-time leading rusher and NFL Hall of Famer, of Ms. Johnson. "And I'm sure if you go back and look at everything she did for other people, you could probably write a book on her from a philanthropic standpoint… She had such a charitable heart and a charitable way about her."

A staunch supporter of her sons and their passions, Ms. Johnson used to refer to Jets players as her grandchildren. Football had always been part of her life as she spent some of her formative years in Minnesota listening to and attending Golden Gophers games with her father Karl Christian Wold, a doctor. She later married Robert Wood Johnson and had five children with him before his death in 1970.

"To me, two of her greatest qualities were humility and approachability. Ms. Johnson was such an approachable and humble lady," said former Jets QB Chad Pennington, the No. 18 overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft who led the club to the postseason three times. "When I think of her, I think of her as The First Lady of the Jets. I think of Ms. Johnson as nothing but first class with how she treated people, how she carried herself and how she represented herself and her family."

She connected with people and Martin, who retired after the 2006 season, said the highlight for him while attending Jets games was his interaction with Ms. Johnson.

"She was just such a wonderful woman," Martin said. "She was definitely the First Lady of the Jets. She had such a presence there. And as far as the players being like grandchildren to her, I can definitely see that because she was such a warm person. She had a personal interest rooting for the Jets, but just her energy, she had a younger person's energy. And she was just very approachable to everyone who met her. I just loved her as a human being."

Mrs Johnson-Joe Namath 101313-thumb

Ms. Johnson, who later married Douglas Bushnell in 1978, used her strength to help others. In 2008, she donated $11 million to the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the single largest individual gift in the Newark arts center's history.

"She understood that life was about people and having good relationships with people and through success being able to share some of that success with others," Pennington said.

In addition to being a benefactor of NJPAC, Ms. Johnson was a supporter of many Princeton and New York arts and science institutions, including the McCarter Theatre, the Nature Conservancy of NJ, the Liberty Science Center, the Arts Council of Princeton, the Princeton Public Library and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She once stated that she was drawn to the arts because they feed the spirit.

In the medical arena she also funded the rebuilding of Princeton Hospital and, through Project Renewal, she supported aid to the homeless and programs providing mobile health services to those in need. Ms. Johnson was an annual leading supporter of the Jets Kickoff Luncheon, benefiting the Lupus Research Alliance and its goal to prevent cure, treat and ultimately cure lupus.

"She cared and when you have the opportunity to step into somebody else's story and make it better, it's an honor," said Josh McCown, a signal-caller who lined up for the Green & White in 2017-18. "She felt the need to do so in so many areas and she leveraged her influence for good and I think that's a message for all of us that we can all take with us — to look at where we are at life, wherever walk of life you're in, and take that and leverage that for good for the world and the community."

Long before Ms. Johnson's well-known charitable efforts, she enlisted in the Navy's WAVE after the attack on Pearl Harbor. She was stationed in Corpus Christi, TX and helped train young fighter pilots in flight simulators at Rhode Island's Naval Air Station. A friend to so many in the community, Ms. Johnson was once asked what her greatest pleasure was and the champion to many responded, "Life."

IMG_3918-mrs-johnson-thumb

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase
Jets Free Agency Tracker
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

Advertising