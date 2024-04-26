Jets Add Options with 2024 Draft's First Trade

"It felt like we were in a unique situation where Coach (Robert Saleh) and I – I mean we burned our retinas out watching tape together the last few weeks," Douglas said. "The depth as pass catcher and tackle is really unique and obviously the best players in the draft are playing those positions. We saw three receivers go really high and then two tackles went high. So, we wanted to make sure that we could capitalize on the best remaining player."

After the Cardinals took Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) 4th overall and the Giants selected Malik Nabers (LSU) 6th overall, Washington wideout Rome Odunze landed in Chicago at No. 9. Douglas then swapped spots with the Vikings and took Fashanu over a group of players including TE Brock Bowers, T Taliese Fuaga and T Amarius Mims.

"Those receivers are great players, they're going to be great pros," Douglas said. "They weren't there [at 10], so I can't really live in that world. They're going to be tremendous players."