Jets Fans Claim All Open Training Camp Practice Tickets Within 24 Hours; Limited Green & White Practice Tickets Remain

Free Tickets to Green & White Practice on Aug. 7 at MetLife Stadium Available at nyjets.com/camp

Jul 15, 2021 at 12:00 PM
2021-Training-Camp-Sold-Out-Article-Header

Jets fans spoke loud and clearly following the announcement that select training camp practices would be open to the public at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Within 24 hours of tickets being available to the general public, all tickets for the seven open practice dates in Florham Park were redeemed.

A limited number of tickets remain for the Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Sat., Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. Jets fans are able to download free mobile tickets to the Green & White Practice by visiting nyjets.com/camp. Fans will have the opportunity to watch the team practice under the lights at MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2019. The evening will also feature tailgating, Jets Fest, giveaways and a post-practice fireworks show.

Jets Training Camp is supported by Atlantic Health System, Dell Technologies, JetBlue, MetLife and SAP.

Jets fans can catch all the action this season at MetLife Stadium by securing their season, group, or single game seats at nyjets.com/tickets.

Click here to get Green & White Practice tickets now.

