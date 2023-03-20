Jets OL Wes Schweitzer: I Want to Bring a Hard-Nosed Mentality

He played the last three seasons for the Commanders and has started in 24 of the 34 games he's played in. Of his 6 starts in 2022, 5 came at the pivot.

"Everyone's competitive and then you get thrown into the fire and then you realize, oh, I can do this," Schweitzer said. "I don't need to practice a spot. I can come in, play the spot and I can play well. Then once you do that one time, you build a confidence and then you just realize you're just playing ball, whatever spot you're at."

Schweitzer's versatility extends off the field with his training. He's an avid fan of rock climbing that's led him to Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, California and Ireland.

"I had all these nagging upper-body injuries, shoulder issues, elbow issues, hand issues," he said. "I did all traditional rehab and nothing was working. I started getting into climbing through my trainer and all of a sudden, I was pain free. But then I was one of the strongest people in the weight room, but I could barely do the easiest climb in the gym. I'm like, why, doesn't that translate? So then I started getting into it, started gaining muscle and then I started playing better. Then the rest is history. I'm pain free, I'm a stronger player and it's a passion of mine. Heavy rock climbers are 160-170 pounds. I'm 330, so it's fun to kind of like set the standard for that weight and I'm excited to be that kind of person."

After trading his burgundy and gold for green and white, Schweitzer is excited about being a part of a team on the rise.