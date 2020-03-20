Jets OL Reset: Media Reports Say Line Makeover Has Begun

The Jets haven't announced any offensive line signings after the first two days of the unrestricted free agency signing period. However, reports have the Green & White signing a pair of strong candidates in tackle George Fant from Seattle and interior lineman Connor McGovern from Denver.

If those signings are confirmed, the Jets will have started a major renovation at tackle and are still in the middle of restocking guard and center to help Sam Darnold and the offense operate at peak efficiency in 2020.

Kelvin Beachum, the Jets' LT for the past three seasons, remains on the UFA market. Fant has played both tackle spots for Seattle. With Brandon Shell reported to be signed by the Seahawks, only one other tackle with experience remains on the roster and that's Chuma Edoga, last year's third-rounder who started eight straight games (six at RT, two at LT) before going on IR.

If the McGovern signing bears out, it would be a matter of the Jets determining where he fits best. He's stated that he'd likes center, where he started the last 23 games for the Broncos in 2018-19, but before that he had 13 starts at RG.

The Jets thus could be good to go at guard and still seeking a center either in UFA or the draft to compete with Jonotthan Harrison's who's started 18 of the Jets' last 34 games in the pivot. Or they could feel that center is in great shape and could turn to guard, where Brian Winters and the reportedly re-signed Alex Lewis are in place and a few intriguing names such as Andrus Peat, Michael Schofield an Greg Van Roten remain on the market.

Here is a reset of the Jets' three offensive line positions, including all players currently on the roster plus players who have been reported by media outlets to have either signed to join the Jets or signed to depart the Green & White:

TACKLES

Jets Holdovers: Chuma Edoga, Ben Braden

Newly Signed UFA: George Fant (reportedly signed from SEA)

First-Year Jet: Corbin Kaufusi

Free Agent Jets: Kelvin Beachum, Brent Qvale

Departed: Brandon Shell (signed by SEA)

Veterans Still Available: Jason Peters (PHI), Marcus Gilbert (ARZ)

GUARDS

Jets Holdovers: Brian Winters, Alex Lewis (reportedly re-signed), Conor McDermott

First-Year Jet: Brian Lundblade

Departed: Tom Compton (signed by SF)

Veterans Still Available: Andrus Peat (NO), Michael Schofield (LAC), Greg Van Roten (CAR)