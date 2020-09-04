Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 

Rookie Says He Can't Wait to Hit Someone Wearing Another Jersey

Sep 04, 2020 at 09:15 AM
Landis_Olivia-thumbnail
Olivia Landis

Team Reporter

E_SR5_1595-becton-thumb

In his first NFL training camp, Jets rookie offensive lineman Mekhi Becton immediately realized that he needed to work on improving every aspect of his game. And he has done exactly that.

"I would definitely say I got better as a player, person and teammate," Becton said on his takeaways from camp. "I definitely learned how to take care of my body, technique, plays, everything. I've gotten better over this time period."

He added: "I fixed my hand placement and made sure that I keep my feet moving and don't just stop once I make contact. Those are the things I worked on the most and needed to harp on the most. I also needed to work on my back side cutoff as well."

Drafted No. 11 overall in April, "Mount Becton" and other first-year players were confronted with unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team's physical interactions were limited to a shortened training camp — one that didn't take place until late July and August — and no preseason games, making it difficult to adjust to the new playbook.

"It was hard at first," Becton said. "Being in virtual meetings, I would say that was the hardest part. Now that I can actually be on the field and go through plays and see the defense and how they draw it up, I feel like it's definitely easier being on the field than in virtual meetings."

At 6-7, 363 pounds, Becton has garnered attention at both the collegiate and professional levels for his size, strength and speed. The 21-year-old rookie used those assets and spent the majority of camp participating in first-team reps. He was one of the new members GM Joe Douglas added on the offensive line. Although confident in his abilities, Becton still faced some struggles in competing against the schemes devised by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"It's difficult going against a Gregg Williams defense," Becton said. "He's got a whole lot of different things that he throws at us, so it's different. It prepared me a lot for this season, it helped me out a lot."

Despite the adjustments facing Williams' intense defense, Becton is prepared for his NFL debut in Week 1 at Buffalo, and his coaches are confident he's prepared.

"It's funny, he looks like he's been doing this for a minute," said Head Coach Adam Gase about Becton. "It looks very natural for him. … He looks comfortable to me. And he's not making mistakes. I've been extremely impressed by how he's operating as far as his knowledge of football, how he's retaining things, acquiring the information, recalling it, and then at the same time executing, playing fast. He's doing a really good job."

Related Content

What Will the Jets' Toughest Roster Decision Be?
news

What Will the Jets' Toughest Roster Decision Be?

Busy Weekend for General Manager Joe Douglas Lies Ahead
Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End
news

Jets Practice Report: Training Camp Reaches Its End

Adam Gase: QB Sam Darnold Has Done a Good Job with Whoever Is in There
Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go
news

Le'Veon Bell Is 'More Comfortable' and Ready to Go

Running Back, With a Year Under His Belt in the Green & White, Is Fit and Focused
Jets' Pierre Desir: 'We're Going to Hit You in the Mouth'
news

Jets' Pierre Desir: 'We're Going to Hit You in the Mouth'

Green & White's New CB Is Practicing After Hamstring Injury
There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 
news

There's No Stopping Jets Rookie Safety Ashtyn Davis 

HC Adam Gase Compares His 3rd-Round Draft Choice to the Energizer Bunny
Tight End Mark Boyer runs through a tackle during the Jets' 14-37 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 24, 1990 at the Meadowlands.BoyerMactionII
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Boyer

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from USC
Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 
news

Jets Practice Report: Tough Roster Decisions on the Horizon 

QB Sam Darnold Dials Long Distance to Two of Wideouts; WR Denzel Mims and CB Pierre Desir Continue to Progress
Denzel Mims Enjoys His First Jets Training Camp Practice
news

Denzel Mims Enjoys His First Jets Training Camp Practice

Rookie WR Tests Sore Hamstring, Says 'It Felt Real Good' to Run Live Routes
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Goes Deep to Donte Moncrief, 2 TD-Saving Pass Breakups & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Sam Darnold Goes Deep to Donte Moncrief, 2 TD-Saving Pass Breakups & More

See Top Plays from Wednesday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'
news

Jets C Connor McGovern: 'Every Day We Get a Little Better'

Veteran OL Says QB Sam Darnold Is Playing Like a True Veteran
Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive LB B.J. Bello and DL Sterling Johnson
news

Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive LB B.J. Bello and DL Sterling Johnson

Monmouth Product Re-Joins the Green & White After Being Released on Aug. 27

Advertising