Jets OL Mekhi Becton Takes Big Strides as Team Wraps 2020 Training Camp 

In his first NFL training camp, Jets rookie offensive lineman Mekhi Becton immediately realized that he needed to work on improving every aspect of his game. And he has done exactly that.

"I would definitely say I got better as a player, person and teammate," Becton said on his takeaways from camp. "I definitely learned how to take care of my body, technique, plays, everything. I've gotten better over this time period."

He added: "I fixed my hand placement and made sure that I keep my feet moving and don't just stop once I make contact. Those are the things I worked on the most and needed to harp on the most. I also needed to work on my back side cutoff as well."

Drafted No. 11 overall in April, "Mount Becton" and other first-year players were confronted with unusual circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The team's physical interactions were limited to a shortened training camp — one that didn't take place until late July and August — and no preseason games, making it difficult to adjust to the new playbook.