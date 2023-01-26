Jets OL Look Ahead | Hampered by Injuries Last Season, Offensive Front Focused on a Healthy 2023

'23: A Healthy Future

The Jets expect to get Becton and AVT back for the 2023 season. They spoke with the media following the end of the regular season and provided updates on their rehab.

"I'm close to being able to do football stuff," Becton said. "I lost a lot of weight — as you can see, I look real skinny now. ... I've just been up here every day doing extra work."

Vera-Tucker said: "I'm doing really well in rehab. The training staff, they've got a good program for me, and the majority of the offseason I'll just be getting right, doing what I can do to get back 100 percent healthy."

Brown, 37, who started 12 games despite a lingering shoulder injury, will use the offseason to heal his shoulder. And Mitchell, who dealt with blood clots and finished the season on the non-football related injury list, said he would continue to train throughout the offseason.