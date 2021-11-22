Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tarif 'Felt Great' in First Start Since Super Bowl LIV

Duvernay-Tardif was tested early with Miami's defense that offers different Cover-0 looks. He also had to communicate with two right tackles -- Morgan Moses started the game and exited in the second quarter with an ankle injury. Conor McDermott took the eight snaps Moses missed.

"I think he did pretty well to be honest," Duvernay-Tardif said of McDermott. "He was just coming off IR. I met him a couple days ago. It's been a quick turnaround for sure. Morgan was pretty good at talking and then it was my job and his job to communicate together because we're both new to this offense. Overall, I think it went well, but I was pretty happy to see Morgan coming back."

He added of the offensive line's performance against the Dolphins defense: "At the end of the day, it's all about communicating with the whole line, knowing who to block and how to block it, handling games and pressure. I think coming in as my first game, that was probably a difficult game because of the pressure and the variety they were bringing. Overall, I think Connor [McGovern] did an awesome job sending us into the right direction and we just have to execute."

The Jets had 380 yards of total offense and moved the ball effectively, but the team couldn't mount a comeback. The offense ran three plays in the fourth quarter before its final possession.