Jets OL Laken Tomlinson: 'The Best Thing for Me and My Family'

With each passing day, with each signing in free agency it is becoming crystal clear that Jets HC Robert Saleh and his staff are having a magnetic effect in attracting smart, physical, quality players and solid citizens to One Jets Drive.

From OL Laken Tomlinson to S Jordan Whitehead to CB D.J. Reed and TE C.J. Uzomah and others, the common thread during their conversations with reporters last week was the man who often wears his emotion on his sleeve on the sideline during games -- Saleh. Particularly, Tomlinson and Reed, who were in San Francisco when Saleh also worked for the 49ers, see the no-nonsense man from Dearborn, MI, as a leader and a players' coach.

"He's a great coach, when I was on the Niners and he was the defensive coordinator, and he has an aura that he's one of those guys that everyone in the building just respects," Reed said. "Just because he's real. You know he's not b.s. what he's talking about. Like he really lives that day in and day out. He really grinds with players. And I think that's why he's a player's coach."

All of the Jets' new players are expected to play key roles for the Green & White in the 2022 NFL season, and Tomlinson -- who could possibly move from left guard to the right side -- is a marquee acquisition. He made the Pro Bowl last season with the 49ers and they wanted him back, but overtures from GM Joe Douglas, Saleh, offensive line coach John Benton and OC Mike LaFleur were hard to ignore.

"The process was crazy, there were a couple of teams that really, really wanted me," said Tomlinson, who signed a three-year pact with the Green & White. "There was a lot of love in San Francisco trying to get me back, but this ended up being the best thing for me and my family.