Jets OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Says of Jets-Patriots: 'It's Going to Be a Dogfight'

Last season was the first in AVT's three-year professional career in which he didn't play 100% of the snaps in a game on offense. During the Jets' Week 7 game at Denver, Vera-Tucker was on his way to another maximum number of snaps before he felt a snap in his arm. The torn triceps put him out for the rest of the season. What began was a long, arduous rehabilitation process that kept AVT and his wife close to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for the bulk of the offseason.

"I had never had any upper-body issues, maybe a hamstring in college," he said. "It was some weird, freak accident, it definitely hurt and I didn't know what it was. I thought I would be out three, four weeks. It was tough news on the Monday after the game, an MRI, then telling me I'd be out for the season.

"I spent a lot of hours in the facility when no one else was here. My wife and I got a crib out here. A lot of hours, three, four a day. It was tough on me. I had to change my diet; I couldn't eat like a normal offensive lineman. When you get injured like that, you have to prepare the whole offseason. It's a lot."

Back on the field for the season opener against Buffalo on Monday night, Sept. 11, AVT said he soaked up the excitement and anticipation at MetLife Stadium.

"Playing college ball at USC, I definitely experienced a lot of cool things," he said. "But the Monday night pregame definitely was something I'll never forget. Fans showing up early and being loud was cool, Aaron Rodgers running out with the [American] flag. MetLife was the loudest I've ever heard. The energy was high and I've got to give credit to the fans. They stuck with us."

It would be fair to say that the air was sucked out of the building early, when Rodgers went to the turf and later received a diagnosis of a torn Achilles tendon, meaning he would miss the rest of the season.