Jets OL Alex Lewis Ready for Challenges of Unusual NFL Season

Lewis is one of the few returning faces to have started in OL coach Frank Pollack's system. The Jets started 11 players up front last year and had nine different starting line combinations. The other returning players to start last year are Jonotthan Harrison, Chuma Edoga and Conor McDermott. General manager Joe Douglas added seven new faces via free agency and the Jets will start five new players along the OL in Week 1 compared to last year's season opener. Lewis is excited to work with "The Great Wall of Green," better known as first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who will compete for a starting job.

"For a rookie, the game is very fast and everybody goes through that adjustment, the speed of the game, the speed of players," Lewis said. "My job, I don't want to carry an extra burden, I'm just there to help him along when it comes to the mental aspect. You don't want him thinking too much and playing slow, so if I can be out there dialing in all the calls so he can just play football, that's what I'm going to do. I think everyone is taking that ownership across the O-line. We want to play fast and play physical."

The Jets are amidst their strength and conditioning program, which typically takes place in the spring, and have done some field work before they put on the pads in the coming weeks. Offensive line play is predicated on physicality, but they're working on fundamentals and technique in the non-pad days as Pollack tries see which five players jell best as one unit.