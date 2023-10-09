Jets Lose OL Alijah Vera-Tucker to Torn Achilles

When Vera-Tucker exited to the locker room in the second quarter, he was replaced in the lineup by second-year T Max Mitchell. A gameday inactive the season's first three games, Mitchell, a fourth-round pick out of Louisiana, appeared in six games his rookie season and started five before he was shut down due to blood clots.

"I thought he did a really good job," Saleh said of Mitchell's performance against the Broncos. "A year ago, I think he surprised everybody when he got in there and played at a pretty good level. I thought he did a decent job yesterday. Things that we can improve on obviously, with regards to pass protection. I thought he was really good in the run game. One thing Max is going to give you, he's going to give you everything he's got and he strains as good as well as anybody. He's somebody that we have full faith in."

The Jets also signed veteran Billy Turner in the offseason, who is familiar with OC Nathaniel Hackett's system. Hackett coached Turner from 2019-21 with the Packers and '22 with the Broncos. Most of Turner's experience has come on the right side of the offensive line – 2,127 snaps at right guard and 2,157 at right tackle in 91 career games (75 starts).

"A seasoned veteran," Saleh said. "He knows how to play the game, knows how to keep the quarterback upright, communicates at a high level and has played this game for a very long time. So, he knows how to play the game."

Saleh elected to keep his short term plan at right tackle "close to the vest" against the Eagles. As for the long term, other options include Duane Brown, who is eligible to return from injured reserve for the Giants game in Week 8 and fourth-round rookie Carter Warren, whose 21-day practice window was activated last week after missing almost all of training camp with an injury sustained in the Hall of Fame Game.