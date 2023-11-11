Jets Notebook | OL Shuffle Continues as Duane Brown, Billy Turner Ruled Out vs. Raiders

The Jets will again shuffle the deck along the offensive line for Sunday's game against the Raiders for what will likely be their sixth starting offensive line combination.

"We have a good plan," HC Robert Saleh said. "The individual pieces are on our offensive line, I love all of them. I just wish you would get some continuity, so they can play together and learn how to play off one another. We love the five that are lining up, but we just need time for them to get that continuity."

Saleh ruled out T Billy Turner, who played right tackle against the Chargers, because of a finger injury that he sustained in Monday's game that required surgery. Turner is expected to return as soon as next week. Max Mitchell could kick back out from guard, a position he debuted at Monday night, to RT.

If the Jets elect to keep Mitchell at guard, the options at tackle include Dennis Kelly, who has played in 130 NFL games and started 54, and rookie Carter Warren. If Mitchell moves back to tackle, guard options are Xavier Newman, who took 46 snaps against the Giants (10 at right guard, 36 at center) and veteran Pro Bowl G Rodger Saffold, who joined the practice squad last week.

Second-round pick Joe Tippmann is slated to start his second game at center after playing right guard in his first four games earlier this season. The Jets let up a season-high 8 sacks last week against the Chargers, but OL coach Keith Carter was encouraged with by Tippmann's performance.