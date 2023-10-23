OC Nathaniel Hackett at the Break: 'My Dad Told Me a Long Time Ago Change Is the Norm'

For Wilson, a season that was supposed to be spent learning a new system and soaking up all Rodgers had to offer was suddenly turned on its head. The Jets went on to beat the Bills in overtime when rookie Xavier Gipson returned a punt for a TD.

"With Zach, we wanted to teach him a new system, a new way to do things," Hackett said. "Working with Aaron, showing all the tricks of the trade Aaron had. He's been like a sponge, he's been amazing trying to absorb everything and then it was right into the fire. You don't want to do as much as we do Aaron, who has 18 years of experience that you can't coach, and you can't replace. Zach's done a good job, kept his head down, taken a lot of what Aaron has said. What he's done with the offense ... he's making it his own. Every quarterback is a little bit different, every quarterback needs to be different and that's what we're focused on."

The opening victory was followed by three straight losses (at Dallas, and vs. New England and defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City). The OC said that the outside noise that arose with the Jets at 1-3 was exactly that -- outside noise.

"You know, everybody says we do a great job ignoring the outside," Hackett said. "We don't have time, most of the things we started hearing about, for us it's what we see on tape, people might not know what we're asking him [Wilson] to do. We see improvement. The outside has every right to say what it wants and as I said before, we have the right to prove everyone wrong. It's about him being able to play well, take care of football and make plays. Say what you want about it, it's us getting the job done with the guys we have."

Though the Jets have battled back with wins at Denver and then last Sunday over the Eagles, Hackett is well aware that the offense was 1-of-9 in red-zone efficiency over those two games. And that one score came late against Philadelphia when Breece Hall scampered in from 8 yards out late in the game, largely unopposed by the defense.

"It can't get any worse," Hackett acknowledged. "Nine trips there, it's something a lot of us are not accustomed to. We've had opportunities, but we've been shooting ourselves in foot, hurting ourselves and missing opportunities. We have to do better, and it starts with me. The players have to execute, we have to show that improvement. We haven't yet."

While "change is the norm," Hackett, the assistant coaches and the entire offense have had to adjust on the fly. First Rodgers went down, then OL Alijah Vera-Tucker also sustained a torn Achilles tendon (replaced by Max Mitchell). Mekhi Becton, who started the season at right tackle, shifted back to his more familiar spot on the left when Duane Brown was placed on the injured list. Rookie Joe Tippmann, drafted as a center, turned in strong performances at right guard until he was injured in the Philly game, replaced by Wes Schweitzer. And that's only the changes on the offense.

One of the bright spots for the offense has been the strong return of RB Breece Hall from an Achilles tendon injury, which ended his rookie season in Week 7. So far this season, Hall has been the engine on the ground, turning in two of the three longest runs from scrimmage in the league -- 83 yards vs Buffalo and a 72-yard TD dash back in Denver.

"We want more, we're so close to getting more." Hackett said. "No one is satisfied with the run game, the pass game, third down, red zone. Nothing. We have so much more we can do and there's so much better that we have to get."