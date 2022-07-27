Jets OC Mike LaFleur Will Continue to Take an Aggressive Mindset 

One of the obvious keys to the Jets' success in the 2022 NFL season is Zach Wilson using his athleticism and ability to make the jump from an up-and-down rookie season to a master of the reality of LaFleur's potentially exciting and explosive offense.

"It's no secret that when he goes off-schedule he's pretty talented," LaFleur said of the BYU product. "We want him to do that organically. If I call a bad play, don't make a bad play worse. If that means you go off-schedule, go make a play, go make a play. I want to be able to design plays, easy ones, that are keepers. Bootlegs are also different ways to get him on the edge.

"We messed with some wrinkles in OTAs to get him off the spot, to let him do some things that are really, really natural."

With the Jets holding their first full preseason practice on Wednesday, LaFleur talked fast and with excitement about the support Jets GM Joe Douglas has assembled around Wilson during a busy offseason. And though the focus often falls on Wilson's right arm, LaFleur is the first to acknowledge that his offense is a delicate balance between the run and the pass.

"The run game makes you not one dimensional," he said. "When you get the ground game going, you get the clock going, you keep the defense off the field and keep them fresh. If you get the run game going, it opens up that space behind the linebackers and in front of corners and safeties to open those intermediate plays. You get guys [receivers] running and have a chance for explosives."

Bolstering the running game has been a multi-pronged approach. First came the signing of the All-Pro left guard Tomlinson, who has played in two NFC title games and a Super Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers. Then came the drafting of Hall, the big, record-setting running back from Iowa State to team in the offensive backfield with second-year man Michael Carter and others.

"Laken shows up every single day," LaFleur said. "He has a known track record, he doesn't miss practice, is always available and brings the right mindset to the offense. He's a great locker room guy. Any time you bring in guys who have won at a high level, it's going to help everyone else. He's been there, done that."

The addition of Tomlinson caused the shift of second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to the right side, a place he also saw time while playing at USC. It was a move AVT quickly embraced, impressing his coaches and teammates with his team-first mentality.