Jets OC Mike LaFleur: 'There's Zero Panic'

Few plays seemed to work against the Broncos. Rookie QB Zach Wilson was 19 of 35 for 160 yards, he was sacked five times and threw two late interceptions. Wilson acknowledged being indecisive in the pocket. As the mantra goes on offense, it takes all 11 players to make it go, 11 players and the OC calling the plays on the sideline.

"I second-guess everything, in a good way," LaFleur said. "Just don't lose confidence. After Sunday, I'm always looking at how can I be better, and that will never stop. My former boss Kyle [Shanahan, coach of the 49ers] was the same way. He'd call a great game, but if three or four plays didn't work, that bugged him the most."

In his critique of Wilson's play, LaFleur echoed earlier comments by Saleh in which he urged his rookie QB to be more decisive.

"It's about how to maneuver in the pocket," LaFleur said. "It's a huge process getting the ball out to receivers and receivers getting off the ball and the O-line doing its job. It takes all 11 starters ... and it starts with me.

"But the longer he [Wilson] holds onto the ball, the worse it's going to be. When you hold the ball, good things are not going to happen. He's got to speed up."

"A core philosophy of mine is that execution takes players and coaches on the same page to execute one play," LaFleur said. "If one guy makes a mistake, it can cost the whole play. A core value is to get guys to all be in unison. If there's an issue, what are we saying, how are we not making it so they understand? I also have to look in the mirror and ask how can I be better. I believe firmly that it starts with coaching when guys aren't executing.