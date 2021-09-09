Jets' OC Mike LaFleur Says QB Zach Wilson Is 'All Ball All the Time'

He then said: "I feel good down on the sideline, face to face with the quarterback and the rest of the offense. Unless [head coach Robert] Saleh wants me upstairs, I'll be downstairs."

As with any quarterback, but particularly one who will receive his baptism of fire in the NFL on Sunday, protection afforded by the offensive line is crucial. LaFleur said that he has been comfortable working with the seven or eight players in the mix. Ideally he'd like to settle on a regular five-man unit, but that has been a challenge recently. Second-year man Mekhi Becton has missed time recovering from a concussion. Rookie first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker did not take a snap in preseason games. Who will start at right tackle against the Panthers will be a choice between Morgan Moses and George Fant -- and Saleh has indicated it will be a game-time decision.

"Again, it's to be expected, you're in Year 1," LaFleur said. "We've been working on protection in OTAs, but there were no pads so they're kind of moving but not blocking the same way. It's a work in progress for five guys to be in sync. You teach it but the guys have to make it come to life. It's a process. We're going to be learning up front. It will take all year and go into next year. But this is a really cool group, working together and working hard. I'm excited to see what they do on Sunday.

"There's definitely concern because it's kind of been mix and match. You want your five guys to gel. Even though it hasn't been the same five, whoever is in is getting used to each other, you can feel it in practice. They have their work cut out for them and hopefully they're ready for the challenge."

Throughout OTAs, minicamp and training camp, the word has been that LaFleur plans to employ a running-back-by-committee approach with free-agent signing Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, rookie Michael Carter and second-year man La'Mical Perrine. But all things being equal, LaFleur said the notion of an equal sharing of carriers is not entirely accurate.